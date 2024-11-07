Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These three Canadian tech stocks could be among the best growth opportunities in the market right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking for top tech stocks to buy certainly have a wide range of options to choose from in both the domestic Canadian market and abroad. In fact, I’d argue that most global markets may be a better place to invest in this regard for the kind of innovation and growth many investors are after.

That’s not to say there aren’t great Canada-based companies to look at. I’ve got three on this list here.

In fact, I think these three Canadian tech stocks could be among the best growth opportunities in the market right now for those looking to invest in companies with sustainable and durable competitive advantages over the very long term. Let’s dive into why this may be the case.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce giants in the world, and one of the top Canadian growth stocks I continue to pound the table on. For long-term investors who believe that e-commerce is the future, Shopify’s platform, which empowers businesses to build and manage online stores, is one that certainly could provide the growth engine a portfolio needs to see meaningful capital appreciation over time.

That may seem like an overly-simplistic thesis, but there’s something to that. Shopify has experienced exponential revenue growth over the past few years, specifically in the post-pandemic world. The company reported significant gains in subscription revenue and merchant solutions, and many analysts believe this growth trajectory will continue over the long term. As the company’s ability to attract and retain a growing base of users, from small businesses to enterprise clients, continues to improve, so too do its growth prospects. It’s my view that the market Shopify operates in is one that investors should be exposed to over the long term.

In addition, the company continues to innovate with products like Shopify Payments, Shopify Capital, and Shopify Shipping. This product expansion is helping the company create a robust ecosystem that goes beyond e-commerce. Recently, the company launched Shopify Markets and Shopify Audiences, initiatives aimed at helping merchants expand internationally and target customers more effectively. If these innovations drive further growth in customer acquisition and retention, I think this is one tech stock to buy that can’t be overlooked.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a unique player in the Canadian technological landscape. The company specializes in acquiring niche software companies in various markets. These companies tend to have loyal customer bases, steady recurring revenues and established market positions, allowing Constellation to achieve consistent cash flows and sustainable growth.

Constellation’s acquisition strategy is the key to its success. The company has created a decentralized model that maximizes profitability by acquiring small, profitable software firms and managing them with a hands-off approach. As such, Constellation’s steady revenue and earnings growth demonstrate the success of this approach.

Moreover, the company’s stock has delivered impressive returns over the years, consistently outperforming the TSX. It has established itself as one of the best-performing Canadian tech stocks. Constellation’s ability to generate steady returns, even in challenging economic conditions, makes it a reliable investment.

Open Text

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is a leader in enterprise information management solutions, helping companies manage their data. As businesses increasingly focus on digital transformation, Open Text’s solutions have become essential, allowing organizations to store, manage, and analyze massive amounts of information. 

The company is placed at the heart of the digital transformation movement. Its leading position in enterprise content and information management makes it a trusted choice for large organizations. Open Text has expanded its cloud offerings, representing a growing portion of its revenue. As more companies move to the cloud, Open Text’s cloud-based solutions provide a higher-margin revenue stream, potentially driving profitability in the coming years.

Open Text has recently acquired organizations that complement its existing solutions, such as security and artificial intelligence technology providers. It broadens its product portfolio and enhances its ability to meet evolving customer needs. Hence, this strategy has enabled the company to remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Long-Term Wealth Creators

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three growth stocks aim to grow their financials at a higher rate than the industry average, thus delivering superior…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is POET Technologies a Top AI Stock for Canadian Investors?

| Adam Othman

Canada has relatively few AI stocks, and the ones it has are different from American AI stocks in terms of…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Wondering what types of stocks could rapidly rise in 2025? Check out these two stocks with substantial upside if they…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks can be seen as a bit risky, but these three have far less risk and more stability for…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

Shopify: A Must-Have Growth Stock for Your TFSA Now (and the Next 10 Years)

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock isn't just a top growth company, it's a titan worth owning in your decades-long TFSA fund.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs CIBC

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want the best stocks? These two are certainly the best options. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy Constellation Software Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software stock continued its climb upwards after recent earnings, and this only adds to its appeal.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock may look like a strong option, but its valuation is through the roof. Enter this other under-the-radar stock.

Read more »