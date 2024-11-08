Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA: How This Tax Break Can Help You Save $2,355.75 in 2025

CRA: How This Tax Break Can Help You Save $2,355.75 in 2025

The Basic Personal Amount is a universal tax break that can lower the tax liability of Canadian residents in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

As we inch closer to the end of 2024, several Canadian individuals and households will start looking at various tax breaks to lower their taxable income next year. Taxes, like death, are inevitable and can overwhelm the majority of households due to the complexity associated with the filing process.

The first step is to identify all the tax breaks the Canada Revenue Agency offers that apply to you and your family. One such “universal” tax break is the Basic Personal Amount, or BPA.

What is the BPA tax credit?

The BPA is a non-refundable tax credit available to all Canadian residents. In 2024, the BPA increased to $15,705, up from $15,000 in 2023 and $13,808 in 2021. Now, the CRA states that you can apply a 15% tax rate exemption to the BPA, which reduces your taxes by $2,355.75 (15% of $15,705).

Here’s what you need to consider:

  • For those earning less than $173,205 in 2024, the BPA tax break is $15,705.
  • The BPA tax credit will range between $2,355.75 and $2,123.40 for Canadians earning between $173,205 and $246,752.
  • If your net income in 2024 is over $246,752, the BPA deductions reduce to $14,156, lowering your tax break to $2,123.40.

Reinvest the tax break in low-cost passive funds

Tax breaks such as the BPA help you save a small amount every year. The proceeds can be used to invest in low-cost passive index funds that track indices such as the S&P 500. Over the last six decades, annual S&P 500 returns have averaged more than 10% after accounting for dividend reinvestments.

A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 index at the start of 1993 would have ballooned to over $240,000 today. During this period, the U.S. economy has wrestled with multiple downturns, including the dot-com bubble, the Great Financial Crash, the COVID-19 pandemic, and decade-high inflation.

While the index trades near all-time highs, it is well-diversified, providing exposure to some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Tesla, Eli Lilly, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Given these factors, Canadian investors can consider adding Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VSP) to their equity portfolio. With $3.54 billion in assets under management, the VSP index tracks the S&P 500 and is hedged to the Canadian dollar. Basically, you are sheltered from any adverse movements in exchange rates.

Hold quality growth stocks to diversify further

While you must hold at least 80% of your equity investments in low-cost funds such as the VSP, Canadians with a higher risk appetite can consider allocating small sums of capital to quality growth stocks such as goeasy (TSX:GSY). Valued at a market cap of $3 billion, goeasy stock has returned close to 1,000% to shareholders in the past decade.

Despite these outsized gains, goeasy is fairly valued, given it reported a net income of $265.3 million in the last four quarters, compared to $140 million in 2022. Priced at 11 times trailing earnings, goeasy continues to trade at a discount to its intrinsic value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Stock Market

Is CNR Stock Undervalued Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian National Railway is a blue-chip TSX stock that trades 17% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 8

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark remains on track to end the week with strong optimism as it currently trades with 2.4%…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After the rally driven by the U.S. presidential election results, TSX investors will shift their focus to the Fed’s interest…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stock Market

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Easy ETF

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This small-cap index ETF has experienced wild swings at the dawn of Donald Trump's election victory in November.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 6

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to more corporate earnings, new updates related to the U.S. presidential election’s outcome could keep TSX stocks volatile…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Updates related to the U.S. presidential election will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as the third-quarter corporate earnings season…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stock Market

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy After Its Q3 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, Air Canada is an undervalued TSX stock that remains an enticing investment in November…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs

| Aditya Raghunath

Calian Group and Pan American Silver are two TSX stocks trading at an attractive multiple that can generate market-beating returns…

Read more »