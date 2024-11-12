3 Everyday CRA Red Flags Investors Should Really Know

The CRA can be a blessing and a curse, but if you make sure to follow the rules and not get flagged, investors can look forward to decades of income.

When it comes to Canadian investments, it’s essential to understand some of the potential red flags that could attract the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)’s attention. From unreported foreign income to overusing capital losses, certain actions can signal unwanted scrutiny. On the bright side, there are also safe and convenient options – ones that can bring in cash flow without the worry. So let’s dive in!

Red flags to watch!

First up, investors should consider unreported foreign income. This can be easy to miss, especially if you hold foreign stocks or properties. Any income from these assets, such as dividends, rental income, or interest, must be reported to the CRA. With information-sharing agreements between countries, the CRA has a clear view of Canadians’ foreign income. So, even though it might feel tedious to account for small amounts, reporting foreign earnings is essential to avoid any penalties or issues with the CRA.

Claiming expenses on personal loans for investing is another tricky area. The CRA allows deductions for interest on loans used exclusively for income-producing investments. However, if the funds from a personal loan are mixed with non-investment activities (such as home renovations), then claiming the interest as an investment expense becomes a red flag. Maintaining a clear separation and having documentation for investment-specific loans is essential to make legitimate claims without complications.

Then there’s overusing capital losses. While it’s normal to claim capital losses to offset gains, frequent or large losses can draw CRA scrutiny. The agency may investigate to ensure the losses are genuine, rather than arising from superficial transactions (think buying back the same asset within 30 days). If you find yourself with regular losses, make sure they stem from genuine investment downturns rather than strategic offsets, which could appear suspicious.

An easy win

Fortunately, a straightforward investment like Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) can help investors bypass these potential pitfalls. HDIV offers diversified sector exposure, covering financials, technology, energy, and more, with 90.9% in equities and a small allocation in bonds. This balanced approach provides both growth and income without complicated tax maneuvers. Plus, its structured covered-call strategy enhances income. This makes it a great option for those seeking strong returns without the hassle of constantly monitoring CRA compliance.

HDIV also boasts an attractive yield of 10.9% and a year-to-date total return of 21.8%. This makes it appealing for those seeking passive income. With assets totalling $507 million, HDIV is a reliable choice. Its Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8 suggests a reasonable valuation. And its low expense ratio means that more of the earnings go directly to investors.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) sector breakdown is designed to offer stability and growth. Its 55.9% allocation in financial services provides a strong foundation, while other sectors, such as technology and energy, add growth potential. With this diversity, investors are less exposed to market volatility in a single sector, thus making it a lower-risk way to grow wealth compared to individual stocks.

Bottom line

HDIV’s covered-call approach not only enhances income but also reduces volatility. Since it’s an ETF with a pre-set strategy, it avoids the CRA scrutiny that can come with personal stock trading. Plus, investors can hold HDIV in tax-advantaged accounts like Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSP), thereby maximizing tax efficiency and minimizing the risk of tax complications.

Staying mindful of CRA red flags like unreported foreign income, questionable expense claims, and capital loss abuse is crucial. But for a hassle-free, compliant option, HDIV offers steady returns without the need for complex financial maneuvers. With HDIV, investors can relax, knowing they’re growing wealth in a CRA-friendly way.