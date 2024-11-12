Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500? 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

Got $500? 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

These top TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and most likely to outperform the benchmark index by a wide margin.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

If you have $500 and plan to invest in top Canadian stocks, consider investing in the shares of WELL Health (TSX:WELL), Docebo (TSX:DCBO), Celestica (TSX:CLS), and TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK). These companies have solid fundamentals and are most likely to outperform the benchmark index by a wide margin. With this backdrop, let’s delve deeper to understand why these stocks are worth buying and holding for the long term.

WELL Health stock

WELL Health is a top TSX stock to buy and hold. The omnichannel healthcare company is growing rapidly, led by the ongoing strength in its Canadian Patient Services segment. Moreover, its U.S.-based virtual care platforms are also witnessing stellar growth.

WELL Health has consistently delivered solid revenue growth and free cash flow. Further, higher patient visits, solid organic sales, and a robust acquisition pipeline suggest that WELL Health is poised to sustain this momentum in the coming years.

The omnichannel healthcare company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate product development. Meanwhile, it focuses on reducing costs, lowering debt, enhancing cash flow, and targeting profitable growth, which will support the uptrend in its share price.

Docebo stock

Shares of leading AI-based learning platform provider Docebo could be a solid addition near the current price levels. The company has been consistently delivering solid recurring revenues led by solid growth in its customer count and expansion of average contract value. Further, the majority of the company’s annual recurring revenue is from customers with multi-year contracts. This adds stability and enables the company to generate predictable cash flows.

Looking ahead, its growing customer base, higher average contract value, and solid retention rate will support its financials. Moreover, expanding into new industries and government verticals will likely accelerate its growth rate. Innovation and new product launches are expected to drive its addressable market and increase its market share. Overall, the tech-based learning platform provider is poised to deliver solid financials, which will push its share price higher.

Celestica stock

Celestica is an attractive stock to capitalize on the thriving AI sector. It provides supply chain solutions and electronic manufacturing services and has benefited from higher spending on AI infrastructure, such as data centre hardware.

Celestica’s Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment is at the forefront of its growth. This division focuses on next-generation storage, server, and communications products—areas experiencing explosive demand. A key driver within this segment is its hardware platform solutions, especially the Ethernet switch business, which is seeing rapid growth due to surging interest in high-speed networking technology.

In particular, Celestica is poised to benefit from booming demand for networking switches, including cutting-edge 400G and 800G switches. Further, its diversified portfolio provides a cushion against the cyclical nature of the tech market. This balance helps the company weather fluctuations in demand while positioning it to capture opportunities across multiple industries.

TerraVest Industries 

Shares of the TerraVest Industries have gained significantly year to date. The company has been benefiting from strong demand, particularly in its Service segment, along with robust momentum in key product areas like compressed gas distribution equipment and petroleum tanks for residential and commercial use. These factors and recent acquisitions have significantly boosted TerraVest’s revenue and share price.

TerraVest is making investments to improve its operations. The company is focused on enhancing manufacturing efficiency and expanding its product lines in markets where it already has a strong foothold. These initiatives are expected to provide long-term support for its financial performance, making it well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Moreover, its recent acquisitions will likely bolster its growth rate. These acquisitions are helping TerraVest tap into new opportunities and consolidate its leadership in its core markets. Overall, strong operational performance, strategic acquisitions, and ongoing investments in efficiency will likely drive TerraVest stock higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Stock is on Sale: Why Now is the Time to Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock has long been a top stock, with a solid position in a railway duopoly. But right now is…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

This 7.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want dividends, and having them come out monthly is ideal! But this might be a strong choice for…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks may sound riskier, but these two are in the midst of perhaps a humongous recovery.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Northland Power Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northland Power stock is cheap and ready to move higher as major projects near completion. In the meantime, we have…

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

The Best TSX Stocks for Canadians to Buy With $700 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks may not cost much but can provide you with stability as well as growth like no other…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two of the best stocks I think long-term investors may want to use as building blocks for a…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks just saw a super-sized surge after strong earnings. But let's get into why they belong in…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Their Dividends (Again)!

| Robin Brown

These three top Canadian stocks just increased their dividend. No surprise since they have a great record of growing earnings…

Read more »