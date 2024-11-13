A Better Post-Earnings Buy: Restaurant Brands or Lightspeed?

These two retail stocks have come out with earnings, but which is the clear long-term winner for investors?

Earnings continue to make headlines, with two major brands floating to the top of the pile. Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) were two such companies, giving potential investors two contrasting options. Lightspeed, a point-of-sale and e-commerce platform provider, thrives in tech-driven retail and hospitality sectors. Restaurant Brands, however, is a global fast-food chain owner with popular names like Tim Hortons and Burger King under its umbrella.

So, which came out as the better buy after earnings?

Recent performance

Lightspeed stock’s recent performance has been mixed, with steady revenue growth but ongoing challenges in reaching profitability. In its latest quarter, Lightspeed stock posted $277.2 million in revenue, marking a 20% year-over-year increase, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.13, surpassing expectations. Yet, despite these promising numbers, Lightspeed stock still recorded a net loss. However, it has managed to improve its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $14 million. These figures suggest that Lightspeed stock has a promising growth trajectory but still faces financial headwinds.

Restaurant Brands has a more stable but slower-growing business model. In its recent quarter, QSR stock achieved $2.3 billion in revenue, marking a year-over-year growth of around 24.7%. Although EPS slightly missed analyst expectations. QSR stock has an established presence in North America and international markets, with brands that generate reliable cash flows. Thereby supporting its steady dividend. For risk-averse investors, QSR’s model offers consistency, especially through its dividend, which currently yields 3.39%.

Future outlook

Looking forward, Lightspeed stock aims to capitalize on its growing market share in the U.S. and European retail sectors. Emphasizing its advanced point-of-sale solutions for complex businesses. Its transaction-based revenue surged by 33% in the last quarter, thus showcasing a strong adoption among retail and hospitality clients. However, Lightspeed stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is high at 38.46, reflecting its current unprofitability and the market’s optimistic growth expectations. This can pose risks if growth stalls.

In contrast, QSR stock’s future outlook is focused on expanding its restaurant footprint and enhancing digital sales. Despite some recent hurdles, particularly with its U.S. Burger King and Popeyes segments, international growth remains a bright spot. The company has witnessed impressive international sales growth, with Burger King outperforming in markets like Australia and Japan. With a forward P/E of 13.12, QSR’s valuation is comparatively modest, appealing to investors seeking value in a well-established brand.

Financial health

While Lightspeed stock presents higher growth potential, it comes with volatility. The stock’s five-year beta of 2.71 indicates that it tends to be more reactive to market swings. This could lead to significant price fluctuations. Conversely, QSR stock’s beta of 0.96 aligns more closely with market averages, meaning it’s likely to offer a smoother ride during economic fluctuations.

In terms of financial health, Lightspeed boasts a strong balance sheet with $673.95 million in cash and low debt, positioning it well for future expansion. However, its negative cash flow from operations underscores the need for caution, as it still requires substantial cash for growth. QSR stock, meanwhile, has higher debt levels. Yet its consistent revenue generation and cash flow support its dividend and long-term investment plans, making it a solid choice for income-focused portfolios.

Foolish takeaway

Ultimately, Lightspeed stock is a compelling pick for those seeking high-growth opportunities and who are willing to accept short-term volatility for potential long-term gains. Its strong revenue growth and expanding customer base position it well to benefit from the shift to digital solutions in retail. However, the risk lies in its continued path to profitability, which may take time to achieve fully.

Restaurant Brands offers a reliable and more predictable investment with established brands, global reach, and a history of steady dividend payments. For income-focused investors or those seeking lower risk, QSR’s stability makes it a more suitable choice.

If you’re looking for a growth stock with the potential for higher returns, Lightspeed stock is the better choice, albeit with greater risk. For investors who prefer a stable income stream and less volatility, Restaurant Brands stands out as a safer investment. Your decision ultimately hinges on your investment goals and risk tolerance.