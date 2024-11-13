Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Income: Create Passive Income That’ll Last a Lifetime

TFSA Income: Create Passive Income That’ll Last a Lifetime

Passive income is incredibly easy to create. All you need is a solid, diversified investment and a TFSA!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Building passive income through dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a wonderful way to achieve financial freedom that can truly last a lifetime. By taking advantage of tax-free growth, compounding returns, and a diversified portfolio, you’re setting yourself up for a steady income stream. And with the right investment, investors can create long-term passive income that lasts! So, let’s get into it.

Dividends and a TFSA

A TFSA makes investing dividends even more powerful by providing a tax-free shelter for your investments. In Canada, the TFSA is a unique registered account where you can contribute post-tax dollars, and any growth in the account isn’t taxed. This tax benefit means every penny of dividend income stays yours, maximizing your returns without the added worry of taxation upon withdrawal. For anyone looking to build a passive income stream, a TFSA is an ideal option, as it ensures your dividends compound efficiently.

But in this case, where should investors look for safe long-term investments? An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is the ideal choice as you get a broad spectrum of investments. Whether those are bonds, equities, or even other ETFs, investors can create a portfolio with the click of a button. Today, let’s look at one to consider.

VDY

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is an excellent choice for dividend investing within a TFSA. VDY gives you exposure to a carefully curated portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian stocks. The ETF’s sector composition emphasizes stability, with major holdings in financial services at 57.51% and energy at 28.52%.

Not only does VDY offer diversification across high-dividend Canadian stocks, but it also does so at a low cost. With a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.22%, this ETF provides a budget-friendly way to hold a diversified portfolio, especially compared to many actively managed funds. Lower expenses mean more of your money stays invested, contributing to your returns instead of management fees.

Performance-wise, VDY has shown strong returns. As of November 2024, VDY boasts a year-to-date total return of 21.59% and a yield of 4.43%. For dividend investors, this combination of capital appreciation and attractive income is incredibly appealing. Each monthly dividend provides an opportunity to reinvest, enabling your investment to grow in a TFSA without any tax liabilities. This consistency of monthly payments also makes it easier to plan around the income stream as a reliable source of cash flow.

Keep it consistent

To build a sustainable, lifetime income stream, consistency is key. Regular contributions to your TFSA allow you to fully leverage the annual tax-free contribution room and grow your investment as the fund distributes dividends. Reinvesting those dividends back into VDY further fuels your growth. With time, this compounding effect can turn modest initial investments into a significant source of passive income. This strategy works best if you stay the course and remain committed to growing your TFSA year by year.

While VDY offers excellent exposure to high-dividend Canadian stocks, diversification remains essential. The ETF already provides broad sector exposure within Canada’s dividend space. Yet you might consider other complementary investments, perhaps in different sectors or geographies, to create a well-rounded portfolio. This diversification helps reduce overall risk, ensuring that your income stream stays resilient even during market fluctuations.

Bottom line

Investing in VDY within a TFSA is a powerful way to build a lasting passive income. The ETF’s low-cost, high-dividend yield and diversified holdings make it an ideal choice for those looking to maximize income through dividends. Coupled with the tax-free growth provided by a TFSA, VDY allows your income stream to grow unimpeded, helping you build wealth that can truly last a lifetime. Whether you’re planning for retirement or simply aiming to establish a financial cushion, VDY in a TFSA offers a sustainable, tax-efficient path to financial security.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

