The 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

If you want consistent income, look to consistent dividend payers. These three stocks are some of the best in the business for Canadian investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

If you’re considering investing $1,000 in Canadian stocks, look no further than the Canadian dividend all-stars. These companies are champions when it comes to providing consistent, growing dividends, which are a reliable way to grow your investment. In particular, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) stand out as top choices. Each has its own compelling financial story. Let’s explore why these stocks are worth your attention.

Royal Bank

Starting with Royal Bank, we see a financial titan with a proven track record. The Canadian stock’s recent earnings showcase robust performance, with revenue growth of 13% year over year, reflecting its resilience and adaptability in a competitive landscape.

With a market cap sitting around $243.89 billion as of late 2024, this bank is well-positioned to continue rewarding investors with its impressive dividends. The bank’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 13.37 keeps it reasonably priced for the income it generates. Its return on equity (ROE) of 13.68% demonstrates effective management and strong profitability.

Royal Bank’s dividends are especially enticing, offering a yield of about 3.29% with a payout ratio of 48.98%. This is sustainable, given its earnings and cash flow. This Canadian stock has been a reliable income generator for decades, and it recently hiked its dividend again, thus showing confidence in its future earnings.

BAM stock

Then we have BAM stock, which has been on a steady rise, growing its market cap from $17.73 billion last year to an impressive $33.25 billion. BAM is a powerhouse in asset management, specializing in alternative investments across real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. This diverse focus provides stability and growth potential, particularly in uncertain markets.

Its P/E ratio of 52.10 might seem high, but it reflects the market’s confidence in BAM’s future, which is backed by an operating cash flow of $594 million, thereby ensuring it can continue expanding while delivering on dividends.

Brookfield Asset Management brings an appealing forward yield of 2.68%. Its dividend growth, coupled with its strategic investments worldwide, gives it an edge in both income and capital gains potential. BAM’s history of expanding its assets also ensures a diversified income stream, thereby protecting it from downturns in any one sector.

BEP.UN stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN) is a solid choice for those looking to invest in green energy while also aiming for stable income. BEP.UN recently reported a 24.7% increase in quarterly revenue, demonstrating its growth in a booming industry.

As renewable energy continues to gain traction, BEP.UN is poised to benefit from this long-term trend. Its dividend yield is particularly attractive, sitting around 5.56%. This makes it one of the highest-yielding Canadian aristocrats and a great pick for income-focused investors.

BEP stock is the green choice, with a dividend yield that tops 5.5% and has grown over time. Given the global push toward sustainable energy, BEP.UN is set to be a leader in renewables. With assets in wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, BEP.UN offers a stable yet progressive investment option within the aristocrats.

Bottom line

With these three Canadian stocks, you’re investing not only in consistent dividend payers but also in companies with strong growth stories. RY continues to perform well in traditional banking, while BAM brings exposure to alternative assets and BEP.UN offers a foothold in renewable energy. Together, these form a diversified approach within Canadian stocks, blending stability with growth potential.

Investing in these Canadian stocks with $1,000 is a smart move for both the present and future. These companies bring not only dividends but growth opportunities, thus making them ideal for anyone looking to build a strong, diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

