This 7.4% Dividend Stock Offers Monthly Passive Income!

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Offers Monthly Passive Income!

A dividend isn’t everything, but when it’s flowing in on a monthly basis, you’ve got my attention.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Creating monthly passive income with a high-yield dividend stock is a strong strategy, especially with a dividend stock like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) for Canadian investors seeking reliable income and long-term growth. With its impressive 7.41% annual dividend yield and a consistent payout history, SmartCentres stock offers a practical way to build wealth while enjoying regular cash flow. Let’s explore why this real estate investment trust (REIT) shines.

SmartCentres stock

SmartCentres stock is known for its dependable monthly dividend payouts, which provide a steady income stream for investors. Currently, the annualized dividend stands at $1.85 per share, making it a strong choice for those looking to cover recurring expenses or reinvest dividends to compound their wealth. In a volatile market, having a stock that pays you monthly is like a financial safety net you can count on.

Despite challenges in the retail real estate sector, SmartCentres demonstrated its resilience in the third quarter of 2024. Its occupancy rate reached an industry-leading 98.5%, a testament to the trust’s ability to attract and retain tenants. Leasing activity was robust, with 187,000 square feet of previously vacant space leased during the quarter. These numbers highlight the strength of SmartCentres’s operational strategy.

Future growth

The REIT’s future growth prospects are equally exciting. SmartCentres stock has a significant mixed-use development pipeline of 58 million square feet. This includes ambitious projects like the Vaughan NW townhomes and the Millway rental apartments. These developments not only diversify revenue streams but also ensure the trust remains competitive in a changing real estate market. The Millway project, for instance, is already 93% leased, with occupancy expected to exceed 95% by year-end.

Retail real estate forms the backbone of SmartCentres’s portfolio, and the company has shown an uncanny ability to keep this sector profitable. Anchored by major tenants like Walmart, its properties generate stable rental income. Lease renewals and extensions in 2024 achieved rental growth rates of 8.9% (excluding anchors). Underscoring the trust’s ability to negotiate favourable terms even in challenging times.

Still valuable

From a financial perspective, SmartCentres stock is attractively valued. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.22 and a forward P/E of 12.90, it’s trading at a discount relative to its peers. Plus, the price-to-book ratio of 0.81 suggests the stock is undervalued. Offering a compelling entry point for new investors.

Even though SmartCentres stock faced a decline in quarterly revenue growth year over year, its core operations continue to improve. The same-property net operating income (NOI) increased by 8.2%, excluding anchors. Thus showing that its properties are becoming more profitable. Temporary setbacks in revenue can create opportunities for investors willing to look beyond the short term and focus on the REIT’s fundamentals.

Bottom line

Trading around $24.94 at writing, SmartCentres is priced below its 52-week high of $27.50, offering an attractive buying opportunity. This price dip, coupled with its strong dividend yield and growth potential, makes it a standout option for those building a portfolio geared towards passive income.

SmartCentres stock’s ability to adapt to economic changes, invest in growth opportunities, and consistently reward its shareholders makes it an excellent pick for long-term investors. Whether you’re aiming to supplement your monthly income or reinvest dividends to fuel your portfolio’s growth, SmartCentres stock offers a compelling mix of stability and potential. For Canadians seeking dependable monthly passive income, it’s a solid choice backed by impressive fundamentals and a promising future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

