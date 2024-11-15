Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This monthly dividend stock is an ideal option, with a strong base, growing operations, and a strong future outlook.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Creating monthly passive income can be a golden opportunity for long-term investors. One of the key reasons it’s ideal is the magic of compounding. When income is received every month, you can reinvest it sooner and benefit from compounding returns. This accelerates growth over time. Each month, the reinvested income buys more shares, and over years, this snowball effect helps you accumulate more wealth. Think of it as planting seeds regularly. Each reinvested amount contributes to a larger garden of returns that flourishes as time goes by. And there’s one dividend stock that could be an ideal option to capture this growth.

Freehold stock

One strong option to consider for monthly passive income is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), a unique royalty company in the energy sector. Unlike traditional energy companies that incur high capital expenses to maintain production, Freehold benefits from royalty agreements. So it’s not burdened with those same costs. This setup allows it to deliver consistent cash flow to shareholders without the high debt levels typical in the industry.

Freehold’s recent third-quarter results show its strength in delivering value despite fluctuations in commodity prices. For Q3–2024, Freehold generated $74 million in revenue and $56 million in funds from operations, a substantial amount considering market volatility. Monthly dividends amounted to $0.27 per share, reflecting the dividend stock’s commitment to providing income stability to its shareholders. This consistency makes it a solid choice for investors looking to benefit from monthly passive income.

Freehold’s performance further shows its appeal. The dividend stock has maintained an impressive profit margin above 40% and an operating margin of 56%. Freehold’s U.S. production levels, for instance, have remained near record highs, reflecting the value of its diverse asset base. As the dividend stock maintains low debt levels and has just amended its credit facility to increase liquidity, it’s positioned well for future growth and stability.

Looking ahead

The future outlook for Freehold also appears promising. With its recent amendment to its credit facilities, now up to $400 million, Freehold has improved its financial flexibility. This move could open doors to strategic investments and potential acquisitions. A well-funded balance sheet also means Freehold can seize opportunities without over-leveraging.

Another reason Freehold stands out is its commitment to shareholder returns. Over the years, it has consistently rewarded shareholders with dividends that align with its cash flow. The current forward dividend yield sits at an attractive 7.84%.

The structure of Freehold’s royalty-based business model means it remains relatively insulated from the capital-intensive risks that weigh on other energy stocks. Therefore, investors can expect a smoother ride when it comes to dividends. As an energy royalty company with assets spanning North America, Freehold benefits from industry growth without facing the same level of exposure to the operational risks that impact traditional energy companies.

Bottom line

Compounding works best with stocks like Freehold, where dividends are not only consistent but also robust. Monthly income means you can reinvest faster, which is particularly useful if you have a tax-advantaged account like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Over time, these small monthly contributions grow substantially, contributing to an overall higher portfolio value than if you’d invested in quarterly dividend stocks.

For Canadian investors aiming to build wealth through consistent income, Freehold Royalties represents an appealing choice. Its monthly payouts allow for frequent reinvestment and compound growth, which are crucial in the long game of investing. When combined with Freehold’s high dividend yield, solid asset base, and financial strength, it’s easy to see why this company could play a key role in a long-term income portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) can amplify your wealth.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

3 Must-Buy Energy Stocks for Canadians Before the Year Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a lot of energy stocks out there to consider, but these three have to be the best options…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent dividend growth, healthy cash flows, and high growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are excellent additions to…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 40% from all-time highs, Cenovus Energy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a cheap multiple right…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

Is Cameco Stock Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock recently reported earnings that showed the Westinghouse investment is creating some major costs. But that could change.

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

Renewable companies in Canada are currently struggling through a challenging phase, but quite a few of them are still worth…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is down in recent months. Is a rebound on the way next year?

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced energy stocks can reward investors who have limited capital with far superior returns than expensive peers.

Read more »