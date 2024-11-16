Member Login
2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

These two TFSA stocks are perfect for those wanting diversification, long-term growth, and dividends to boot!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

When it comes to choosing stocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), there are few companies offering the long-term growth of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and The North West Company (TSX:NWC). With $3,000 to invest, splitting it between these two could set you up for stable returns and solid dividend income. Let’s dive into why both of these companies are currently appealing to Canadian investors.

Brookfield

Brookfield Renewable is a standout in the clean energy sector, primarily focusing on hydroelectric, wind, and solar power. Recently, Brookfield made a big move by acquiring stakes in four United Kingdom offshore wind farms. This acquisition is expected to expand its portfolio and boost long-term growth, signalling a strong commitment to scaling up in renewables.

BEP’s revenue grew by 23% year over year, showcasing a robust trend in the renewable sector’s growth. Although net income has faced some volatility due to hefty investments in new projects, its forward annual dividend yield is 5.16%, thus making it an attractive income source for long-term holders. Its price-to-book ratio of 1.88 reflects a relatively good value for its extensive portfolio of clean energy assets.

Brookfield’s long-term growth is bolstered by global trends favouring renewable energy. With countries and corporations pledging to reduce carbon emissions, demand for Brookfield’s assets should rise. Given its recent U.K. wind farm investments, BEP’s future in the energy transition looks promising. This makes it a good TFSA pick for growth and passive income.

North West

The North West Company is a unique retail choice, operating essential stores in underserved areas, especially in Canada’s northern regions. This positioning gives it a resilient customer base, as these communities depend on North West’s grocery and essential goods, making the company a solid pick even in economic downturns.

In its recent earnings, North West reported a 4.6% increase in sales, with Canadian operations sales up by 5.6%. This growth reflects North West’s adaptability and its focus on customer needs, including through programs like Jordan’s Principle, which supports First Nations communities. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 14.64, it’s fairly valued, considering its steady performance and dividend yield of 2.98%. It is very appealing for dividend investors, especially with a payout ratio of 56.93%.

Looking forward, North West’s strategic focus on improving access to essentials in underserved regions gives it a strong economic moat. As it expands its presence and improves operations, especially in Canada’s north, NWC is poised for steady growth. This aligns well with the goals of a long-term TFSA investor.

Bottom line

By splitting your $3,000 between BEP and NWC, you’re effectively diversifying your portfolio. BEP offers exposure to the renewable energy sector, which is experiencing rapid growth. In contrast, NWC provides stability through its essential retail operations. Together, these provide both growth potential and income stability.

Both stocks also offer a steady dividend yield, making them great for anyone looking to generate passive income in their TFSA. BEP’s higher yield is attractive for more immediate income, while NWC’s reliable dividend growth fits well with a long-term plan. Reinvesting these dividends can significantly enhance your portfolio over time.

In short, investing in Brookfield Renewable Partners and The North West Company provides a balanced mix of growth and income potential. Brookfield’s future growth in renewable energy and North West’s reliable retail income create a perfect combination for TFSA investors looking to maximize returns over time. With these stocks, you’re positioned to benefit from the growth of renewable energy and the stability of essential retail.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

