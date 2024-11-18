3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

If you have a bit of cash you’re looking to set aside, these are the easiest tech stocks for some serious growth.

If you’re looking to invest in some of the best tech stocks available under $500, there are some solid options still available, even ones that are just starting to really pick up steam. Each of these companies shines in its niche, and offers compelling reasons to believe in its future potential. So let’s dig into why these three are no-brainer tech stocks offering growth potential.

Shopify stock

First, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has been a titan in the e-commerce space, continuously empowering businesses to manage and grow their online stores. Shopify’s recent performance has been impressive, posting 20.7% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $2.1 billion. The tech stock has a strong history of beating analyst earnings expectations, outperforming estimates by an average of 3.1% over the past two years. This steady streak shows Shopify’s consistency in delivering results and highlights its stability, thus making it an attractive choice for investors who value dependable growth.

Shopify’s ability to exceed earnings expectations time and time again indicates that its leadership team knows how to navigate market challenges and maintain growth momentum. This consistency offers investors reassurance that Shopify is well-positioned to keep thriving, even as the e-commerce landscape evolves.

Topicus stock

On the other hand, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a powerhouse in vertical market software. Topicus has strategically built its business by acquiring companies that help expand its offerings and increase market share. In the third quarter, the tech stock reported 12% revenue growth and an impressive 34% increase in net income. These results are primarily driven by its acquisition strategy, which has enabled Topicus to expand both organically and inorganically. For investors, Topicus offers growth potential through its agile business model.

Topicus’s cash flow further strengthens its investment appeal. Over the past year, free cash flow reached €322 million, a number that significantly exceeded its net income. This high cash conversion rate gives Topicus the financial flexibility to keep pursuing acquisitions and investing in growth initiatives. For long-term investors, Topicus represents a balanced blend of financial resilience and expansion potential, particularly suited for those looking for a growth stock that can also withstand market fluctuations.

Kinaxis stock

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) rounds out this trio as a leader in supply chain management software. A niche that has only gained importance in today’s interconnected global economy. In its third-quarter report, Kinaxis announced a 12% revenue increase, backed by a 16% rise in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment, a critical revenue source for the tech stock. This growth in recurring revenue underscores the stability of Kinaxis’s business model, thus making it a solid pick for investors interested in companies with a dependable stream of income.

Notably, Kinaxis has shown a marked improvement in profitability, with its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin rising to 25%. This increase highlights the company’s commitment to operational efficiency and robust growth, further reinforced by its strong customer retention rates. Given the company’s projection of 14% annual revenue growth over the next three years, Kinaxis is well-positioned for continued expansion. For investors, this growth trajectory is encouraging. As it suggests Kinaxis has the capacity to maintain and even increase its foothold in the supply chain solutions market.

Foolish takeaway

Looking to the future, all three tech stocks have exciting growth outlooks. Shopify continues to benefit from the e-commerce boom, Topicus has further acquisitions on the horizon, and Kinaxis’s supply chain solutions remain highly relevant as companies prioritize efficiency. Analyst projections indicate steady growth for each company, thus strengthening the case for long-term investment in these stocks.

All considered, Shopify, Topicus, and Kinaxis are excellent picks for anyone interested in the tech sector. With unique strengths, reliable performance, and a promising future, these tech stocks offer a balanced approach to tech investment. Whether you’re drawn to Shopify’s stability, Topicus’s expansion potential, or Kinaxis’s specialized solutions, all three provide excellent value under $500 and deserve a place in a forward-looking portfolio.