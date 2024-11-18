The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

This mining stock just saw a drop, but don’t let that keep you from diving in. This miner is due for more greatness and is now a cheap buy.

Mining stocks are always an interesting place to invest. Some can be enormous corporations that are only getting bigger. Others offer massive growth opportunities while just starting out. But even those bigger options don’t come without risk.

One such stock is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX). The mining stock has been somewhat of an underdog lately, but its current performance and financial health suggest it’s a hidden gem on the TSX. For investors with $1,000, Barrick could be a valuable opportunity with significant upside. Here’s a deeper dive into why Barrick is an undervalued pick.

Into earnings

First, let’s talk about Barrick’s recent performance. For Q3 2024, Barrick reported 31% year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings, highlighting a stable increase despite industry challenges. However, its adjusted earnings per share of $0.31 fell slightly below analyst expectations. This minor dip has left the stock looking undervalued compared to its potential, thus making it attractive for savvy investors willing to ride out minor fluctuations.

The mining stock’s solid revenue growth is also worth noting. Quarterly revenue rose 17.7% to $3.4 billion, largely due to rising gold prices. With the price of gold climbing, Barrick’s revenue from its gold mines is a solid backbone for the mining stock, especially as global uncertainty often drives investors to gold.

Looking at profitability, Barrick’s operating margin stands at an impressive 30.9%, with a profit margin of 13.2%. This efficiency, along with Barrick’s ability to control operational costs, means that as long as gold prices remain steady, Barrick’s profitability should support steady gains for shareholders.

The books

Now, let’s discuss valuation. Barrick’s forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9.5 suggests the stock is trading at a discount compared to its historical averages. Coupled with a price-to-book ratio of just 1.4, the valuation points to an opportunity. Whereas Barrick’s market price may not fully reflect its intrinsic value.

The balance sheet is another highlight. Barrick has $4.2 billion in cash and $4.7 billion in debt, thus resulting in a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 14.4%. This conservative financial positioning allows Barrick to invest strategically, pursue growth opportunities in copper, and return value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Speaking of dividends, Barrick pays an annual dividend yield of about 2.2%, quite attractive for income-seeking investors. The mining stock recently maintained its dividend despite missing earnings estimates, showing its commitment to rewarding shareholders even during minor setbacks.

Looking ahead

Barrick’s long-term outlook looks solid. Management expects gold production to hit the lower end of its guidance but sees potential for increased production with new projects and expansions. Copper, another focus area, has become a critical metal for Barrick as the global energy transition boosts copper demand.

While challenges remain, such as ongoing negotiations in Mali and some production issues, Barrick’s CEO Mark Bristow is confident that these issues are manageable. In fact, Barrick’s strong portfolio of mines in the U.S. and ventures in copper give it a level of resilience and growth potential that is rare among its peers.

In the end, market sentiment could soon shift in Barrick’s favour. Many large investors have recently reduced their holdings in other gold stocks, and with Barrick’s undervalued position, it could be next on their buy list as they seek out quality at a reasonable price. So, with $1,000, Barrick Gold might just be the golden opportunity you’ve been looking for.