Member Login
Home » Investing » The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

This mining stock just saw a drop, but don’t let that keep you from diving in. This miner is due for more greatness and is now a cheap buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Mining stocks are always an interesting place to invest. Some can be enormous corporations that are only getting bigger. Others offer massive growth opportunities while just starting out. But even those bigger options don’t come without risk.

One such stock is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX). The mining stock has been somewhat of an underdog lately, but its current performance and financial health suggest it’s a hidden gem on the TSX. For investors with $1,000, Barrick could be a valuable opportunity with significant upside. Here’s a deeper dive into why Barrick is an undervalued pick.

Into earnings

First, let’s talk about Barrick’s recent performance. For Q3 2024, Barrick reported 31% year-over-year growth in quarterly earnings, highlighting a stable increase despite industry challenges. However, its adjusted earnings per share of $0.31 fell slightly below analyst expectations. This minor dip has left the stock looking undervalued compared to its potential, thus making it attractive for savvy investors willing to ride out minor fluctuations.

The mining stock’s solid revenue growth is also worth noting. Quarterly revenue rose 17.7% to $3.4 billion, largely due to rising gold prices. With the price of gold climbing, Barrick’s revenue from its gold mines is a solid backbone for the mining stock, especially as global uncertainty often drives investors to gold.

Looking at profitability, Barrick’s operating margin stands at an impressive 30.9%, with a profit margin of 13.2%. This efficiency, along with Barrick’s ability to control operational costs, means that as long as gold prices remain steady, Barrick’s profitability should support steady gains for shareholders.

The books

Now, let’s discuss valuation. Barrick’s forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9.5 suggests the stock is trading at a discount compared to its historical averages. Coupled with a price-to-book ratio of just 1.4, the valuation points to an opportunity. Whereas Barrick’s market price may not fully reflect its intrinsic value.

The balance sheet is another highlight. Barrick has $4.2 billion in cash and $4.7 billion in debt, thus resulting in a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 14.4%. This conservative financial positioning allows Barrick to invest strategically, pursue growth opportunities in copper, and return value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Speaking of dividends, Barrick pays an annual dividend yield of about 2.2%, quite attractive for income-seeking investors. The mining stock recently maintained its dividend despite missing earnings estimates, showing its commitment to rewarding shareholders even during minor setbacks.

Looking ahead

Barrick’s long-term outlook looks solid. Management expects gold production to hit the lower end of its guidance but sees potential for increased production with new projects and expansions. Copper, another focus area, has become a critical metal for Barrick as the global energy transition boosts copper demand.

While challenges remain, such as ongoing negotiations in Mali and some production issues, Barrick’s CEO Mark Bristow is confident that these issues are manageable. In fact, Barrick’s strong portfolio of mines in the U.S. and ventures in copper give it a level of resilience and growth potential that is rare among its peers.

In the end, market sentiment could soon shift in Barrick’s favour. Many large investors have recently reduced their holdings in other gold stocks, and with Barrick’s undervalued position, it could be next on their buy list as they seek out quality at a reasonable price. So, with $1,000, Barrick Gold might just be the golden opportunity you’ve been looking for.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bit of cash you're looking to set aside, these are the easiest tech stocks for some…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock should be a strong contender as a top long-term stock, but what could go on with this winner…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a solid growth stock due for even more? Then certainly consider this top choice that's only going up.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock may be down, but there are many reasons to pick it up and holding it long term.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some stocks that are risky to even consider, but not these two! Consider these stocks if you want…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Still Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks may be soaring higher and higher, but don't let that keep you from investing – especially with…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income doesn't have to be risky, and there's one ETF that could create substantial income over time.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

This 7.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock is an ideal option, with a strong base, growing operations, and a strong future outlook.

Read more »