Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 CRA Red Flags for RRSP Millionaires

3 CRA Red Flags for RRSP Millionaires

The RRSP is a great tool, but only if used properly. Watch out for these red flags.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Navigating the complexities of Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) is crucial for Canadians aiming to maximize their retirement savings while staying compliant with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Three common pitfalls can lead to significant tax consequences. Plus, investing in a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) can help mitigate these risks — all while still making tons of cash to save for retirement.

Excess contributions

The CRA sets annual RRSP contribution limits based on 18% of your previous year’s earned income. This is up to a specified maximum, plus any unused contribution room from prior years. Over-contributing beyond a $2,000 lifetime buffer incurs a 1% monthly penalty on the excess amount. To avoid this, it’s essential to monitor your contribution room carefully.

Investing within your limits, such as purchasing units of XIU, ensures compliance, helps prevent inadvertent over-contributions, and will keep you away from those interest penalties.

Unreported early withdrawals

Withdrawals from an RRSP before retirement are generally taxable and must be reported as income — that is, unless these qualify under specific programs like the Home Buyers’ Plan or Lifelong Learning Plan. Failing to report these withdrawals can result in penalties and additional taxes.

Yet again, by maintaining investments within your RRSP, such as holding XIU, you can minimize the need for early withdrawals, thereby preserving your retirement savings and avoiding unnecessary tax liabilities.

Inappropriate income splitting

Contributing to a spousal RRSP is a legitimate strategy to balance retirement income between partners. However, if the spouse withdraws funds within three years of the contribution, the amount may be attributed back to the contributor, leading to unexpected tax consequences.

To prevent this, ensure that any spousal RRSP withdrawals adhere to the CRA’s timing rules. Investing in stable, long-term assets like XIU within a spousal RRSP can reduce the temptation or need for premature withdrawals and, again, continue to bring in more income for you and your partner.

Why XIU?

There are many ETFs out there, but XIU is certainly a top choice. The ETF offers exposure to 60 of Canada’s largest companies, providing diversification across various sectors. This diversification helps mitigate sector-specific risks and contributes to a balanced portfolio.

XIU has demonstrated robust performance, with a year-to-date return of 20.41% as of the writing of this article. Over the past year, it has achieved a 30.01% return, and it has a three-year return of 8.12%. These figures reflect the ETF’s ability to deliver consistent growth. Thus aligning with long-term retirement objectives.

Given its diversified holdings and exposure to leading Canadian companies, XIU is well-positioned to benefit from the country’s economic growth. While market conditions can fluctuate, the ETF’s broad sector representation offers resilience against volatility, making it a prudent choice for RRSP investors seeking steady, long-term growth. By investing in a diversified ETF like XIU within your RRSP, you can align your portfolio with CRA regulations while reducing the likelihood of triggering red flags and work towards a secure retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another great value play that could be worth buying before the holidays.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $500 and are wondering which stocks to buy? These no-brainer real estate stocks could be good additions…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get into the highest of the high, not by dividend yield, but the payments you can bring in each…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway a Buy for its 2.25% Dividend Yield?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CNR's dividend yield is looking juicy. Does this mean it's a buy?

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Explore SmartCentres REIT’s 7.4% yield, together with steady distributions, growth potential, and a mixed-use strategy for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock, Even at Today’s Prices

| Chris MacDonald

Despite trading at a relatively frothy multiple, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks like a buy right now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA 101: Earn $1,596.60 per Year Tax-Free!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to buy some risky stock if they want tax-free high income. Instead, buy this top stock instead.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Investing

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is one stock that's soaring as the company's drive for operational efficiencies continues to generate impressive results.

Read more »