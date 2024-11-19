3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

The CRA is always watching, but especially these major red flags. Here’s an easy way to avoid them.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a remarkable tool for Canadians seeking tax-free investment growth. Yet, it comes with certain rules that investors should know to avoid unnecessary tax consequences. Today, we’re going to go through some of the most common red flags from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and how to avoid them completely by investing in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC).

U.S. dividends

First, let’s talk about U.S. dividends in a TFSA. A lesser-known fact is that dividends from U.S. stocks in a TFSA are subject to a 15% withholding tax. Since TFSAs aren’t treated the same as Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) under Canada’s tax treaty with the U.S., you can’t recover this tax, reducing the dividend yield on your U.S. investments.

Now, VXC invests in global equities outside Canada, with a considerable portion in the United States. Yet it’s managed as a fund. This fund structure reduces the need for Canadian investors to hold individual U.S. stocks directly, minimizing the impact of the withholding tax while still providing exposure to international growth.

Day trading

Next, day trading within a TFSA is a big no-no in the CRA’s book. The TFSA is meant for saving and long-term investing, not active trading. If you’re frequently buying and selling, the CRA may classify the income as “business income” rather than tax-free investment growth, meaning those gains could become taxable.

With VXC, you’re investing in a fund designed for long-term holding, making it a natural fit for a buy-and-hold approach. Its diversified exposure to global stocks encourages investors to ride the market’s ups and downs over the years rather than engage in short-term trading. This strategy aligns with the CRA’s expectations for TFSA use, helping you avoid any surprises at tax time.

Beneficiaries

Beneficiary designation is another area where many TFSA holders inadvertently run into issues. Without a designated beneficiary, TFSA assets may be subject to probate, complicating the transfer of assets upon death.

The good news? By holding something like VXC in your TFSA, which is widely recognized and liquid, your beneficiary or successor will likely find it easier to manage, transfer, or liquidate. Unlike individual stocks that can be less predictable, exchange-traded funds (ETF) like VXC offer simplicity, transparency, and ease of administration. These are ideal for beneficiaries who may not be seasoned investors.

More on VXC

So, why consider VXC specifically? Its composition and structure make it an excellent choice. VXC includes some of the largest and most diversified funds globally. This balanced composition ensures exposure to thousands of companies worldwide. Thus minimizing the need for Canadian investors to hold individual U.S. or other foreign stocks that might attract additional taxes or complications.

One of the most appealing aspects of VXC is its sector diversity. It’s allocated across major sectors, and by not being overly concentrated in any single sector, VXC spreads out risk, offering investors a balanced approach. For TFSA investors, this balance is ideal as it supports steady, long-term growth without relying on risky, high-turnover strategies.

VXC’s historical performance further strengthens its case. In 2024, the ETF delivered a strong year-to-date return of around 25.08%, with a yield of 1.46%. This performance, combined with VXC’s reputation for stability and its alignment with the TFSA’s tax-free growth objectives, makes it a solid choice for investors seeking global exposure.

Bottom line

In summary, VXC effectively addresses the three main CRA red flags associated with TFSAs. Its fund structure minimizes the impact of U.S. withholding taxes, aligns well with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to avoid CRA scrutiny, and simplifies beneficiary transfer. Holding a fund like VXC helps you avoid the pitfalls of frequent trading and U.S. dividend issues — all while providing diverse international exposure.