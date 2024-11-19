Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

The CRA is always watching, but especially these major red flags. Here’s an easy way to avoid them.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a remarkable tool for Canadians seeking tax-free investment growth. Yet, it comes with certain rules that investors should know to avoid unnecessary tax consequences. Today, we’re going to go through some of the most common red flags from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and how to avoid them completely by investing in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC).

U.S. dividends

First, let’s talk about U.S. dividends in a TFSA. A lesser-known fact is that dividends from U.S. stocks in a TFSA are subject to a 15% withholding tax. Since TFSAs aren’t treated the same as Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) under Canada’s tax treaty with the U.S., you can’t recover this tax, reducing the dividend yield on your U.S. investments.

Now, VXC invests in global equities outside Canada, with a considerable portion in the United States. Yet it’s managed as a fund. This fund structure reduces the need for Canadian investors to hold individual U.S. stocks directly, minimizing the impact of the withholding tax while still providing exposure to international growth.

Day trading

Next, day trading within a TFSA is a big no-no in the CRA’s book. The TFSA is meant for saving and long-term investing, not active trading. If you’re frequently buying and selling, the CRA may classify the income as “business income” rather than tax-free investment growth, meaning those gains could become taxable.

With VXC, you’re investing in a fund designed for long-term holding, making it a natural fit for a buy-and-hold approach. Its diversified exposure to global stocks encourages investors to ride the market’s ups and downs over the years rather than engage in short-term trading. This strategy aligns with the CRA’s expectations for TFSA use, helping you avoid any surprises at tax time.

Beneficiaries

Beneficiary designation is another area where many TFSA holders inadvertently run into issues. Without a designated beneficiary, TFSA assets may be subject to probate, complicating the transfer of assets upon death.

The good news? By holding something like VXC in your TFSA, which is widely recognized and liquid, your beneficiary or successor will likely find it easier to manage, transfer, or liquidate. Unlike individual stocks that can be less predictable, exchange-traded funds (ETF) like VXC offer simplicity, transparency, and ease of administration. These are ideal for beneficiaries who may not be seasoned investors.

More on VXC

So, why consider VXC specifically? Its composition and structure make it an excellent choice. VXC includes some of the largest and most diversified funds globally. This balanced composition ensures exposure to thousands of companies worldwide. Thus minimizing the need for Canadian investors to hold individual U.S. or other foreign stocks that might attract additional taxes or complications.

One of the most appealing aspects of VXC is its sector diversity. It’s allocated across major sectors, and by not being overly concentrated in any single sector, VXC spreads out risk, offering investors a balanced approach. For TFSA investors, this balance is ideal as it supports steady, long-term growth without relying on risky, high-turnover strategies.

VXC’s historical performance further strengthens its case. In 2024, the ETF delivered a strong year-to-date return of around 25.08%, with a yield of 1.46%. This performance, combined with VXC’s reputation for stability and its alignment with the TFSA’s tax-free growth objectives, makes it a solid choice for investors seeking global exposure.

Bottom line

In summary, VXC effectively addresses the three main CRA red flags associated with TFSAs. Its fund structure minimizes the impact of U.S. withholding taxes, aligns well with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to avoid CRA scrutiny, and simplifies beneficiary transfer. Holding a fund like VXC helps you avoid the pitfalls of frequent trading and U.S. dividend issues — all while providing diverse international exposure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates declining and Fortis's dividend expected to grow at least 4% annually through 2029, is it worth buying…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three are top TSX stocks for investors to consider.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Restaurants Brands International is TSX dividend stock that has more than tripled shareholder returns over the past 10 years.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Loblaw is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that has underperformed the broader markets in the last 20 years.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock with visible growth potential could be worth buying, notwithstanding its depressed price.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $410 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Got $10,000 to invest in passive income? Check out this four stock portfolio for earning $410 of dividends every year.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 8.77% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top monthly dividend stock is a top choice if you want essential cash flowing in every single month.

Read more »