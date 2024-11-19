Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use a TFSA to Create $1,650 in Passive Income for Decades! 

How to Use a TFSA to Create $1,650 in Passive Income for Decades! 

If you spend a lot, consider the dividend route to create a passive income for decades. The TFSA can be your golden goose if you use it well.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

The story of the golden goose applies to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investments. If you nurture your investments, it can keep giving you passive income, but if you withdraw all your amount, you lose your tax-free income.

How the TFSA can bring financial discipline and passive income

If you tend to spend everything, consider the dividend route. That way, you can put away your surplus amount in dividend stocks and get paid annual passive income for decades for your investments.

The 2024 TFSA limit is $7,000. If you don’t have that much money to invest, it will carry forward to next year. If you are late with your investments, you can catch up by investing more in a few stocks at their decade-low.

These stocks can give you passive income for decades

There are many ways to earn a passive income. You can lend it to someone and earn interest. You can rent your car, house, boat, lawnmower, or camera. In each of these cases, the initial investment is high, and there is a risk of the asset declining in value, plus the maintenance cost and tax on the rental income.

You can skip all this and earn that passive income by investing in these stocks through a TFSA.

SmartCentres REIT

What would be wiser, renting a house or a shop? And if it’s a grocery store like Walmart, you can be assured of stable rent. SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) gives you the stability to profit from such rent. Moreover, it has been intensifying the properties near its stores by building residential and office space, which can help increase the store rent. It earns money by selling apartments and offices, but the core business remains that of leasing.

SmartCentres REIT has been doing this for decades, so they have professionals to handle the tax and rental agreement. The REIT offers an annual yield of 7.4%. If you rented your house, you would only get 2–3% of the house value in rent. Here you don’t need hundreds of thousands of dollars to start earning rent. A $10,000 investment now will give you $737 in annual passive income for decades. And since the payouts from a TFSA are tax-free, the entire amount is for you to spend.

goeasy stock

While SmartCentres REIT can give you a fixed amount, goeasy (TSX:GSY) can grow your passive income significantly. The sub-prime lender goeasy gives small, short-term loans to people for home renovation, cars, shopping, or personal reasons at a higher rate. Its $4.4 billion loan portfolio earns a yield of 33–35%.

The lender also faces payment delays and delinquencies, but it keeps the credit risk below 10%. There is a separate provision for such loans that are not recoverable. After all the marketing, loan processing, and paperwork, goeasy earns an operating margin of around 39%. It passes on a portion of its interest income to its shareholders.

goeasy has been growing its loan business sustainably by introducing new products, expanding in different markets, and cross-selling existing customers. As the loan portfolio grows the interest income increases, and it shares these earnings through higher dividends. The lender has grown its dividend at an average annual rate of 31% in the last 10 years from $0.40 in 2015 to $4.68 in 2024.

The stock is trading above $174 per share. A $4.68 annual dividend might look like a drop in the ocean. But if you hold the stock for a decade, this drop can fill a lake.

A $10,000 investment in goeasy today can earn you $266 in annual dividends. If the lender grows its dividend by 20% annually, your passive income could grow to around $1,650 in 10 years. The value of your $10,000 investment will also increase as the company grows.

The passive income takeaway

You can either earn $737 in passive income for decades, start with $266 and grow it to $1,650 in a decade, or invest in both and get the best of both worlds.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This 7.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a solid choice for investors looking for long-term cash from the healthcare sector, with monthly dividends…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's get into the highest of the high, not by dividend yield, but the payments you can bring in each…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500 

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $500 and are wondering which stocks to buy? These no-brainer real estate stocks could be good additions…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway a Buy for its 2.25% Dividend Yield?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CNR's dividend yield is looking juicy. Does this mean it's a buy?

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Explore SmartCentres REIT’s 7.4% yield, together with steady distributions, growth potential, and a mixed-use strategy for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high yield doesn't necessarily mean a stock is great, but in the case of these three, that's the truth.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its 4.4% dividend yield, Magna’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects make its stock really attractive for long-term investors.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Canadians Should Watch in November

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »