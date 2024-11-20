Member Login
Home » Investing » $15,000 Windfall? This Dividend Stock Is the Perfect Buy for Monthly Passive Income

$15,000 Windfall? This Dividend Stock Is the Perfect Buy for Monthly Passive Income

If you get a windfall, after debt investing should be your next top option to create even more passive income!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve found yourself with an extra $15,000 and are considering what to do with it, congrats! Let’s talk about a smart option for Canadians: investing in monthly dividend stocks like Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). With Canada’s aging population, demand for senior living facilities is on the rise, making SIA a promising player in this essential industry. Let’s look more into why.

More demand

First, let’s look at why senior living facilities are seeing steady demand. Canada’s population is aging fast. By 2030, nearly one in four Canadians will be a senior. This means long-term care and retirement homes are increasingly essential, making companies like Sienna important in providing these services. SIA’s focus on senior care and expanding into retirement and long-term care means they’re set to benefit from these demographic shifts.

Now, why consider a monthly dividend stock? Monthly dividends provide a steady passive-income stream. This is ideal for reinvestment or simply padding your wallet. SIA stock currently offers an annual dividend yield of around 5.67%, which translates to regular cash flow that you can reinvest or use as extra income. This yield is higher than many traditional savings options, providing more substantial growth over time.

Into earnings

In its latest earnings report, Sienna posted strong growth metrics. The total adjusted revenue grew by 12.5% year over year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, seeing a solid 14.7% rise in total adjusted same-property net operating income (NOI). This kind of growth reflects increasing occupancy rates and stable rental income, both signs of a robust future outlook. It’s also improved financial stability with a $144 million equity raise and a $150 million debenture issuance. This will support ongoing expansion and debt management.

SIA’s past performance shows resilience too. Over the past five years, the passive-income stock’s price has grown steadily, with the stock reaching a 52-week high of $17.60. It’s expanded into Alberta recently, acquiring four new facilities, which bodes well for future growth. Even in the face of economic challenges, SIA’s high occupancy rates and NOI increases suggest it’s well-prepared for market fluctuations.

Future outlook

The passive-income stock’s outlook for future growth is supported by strategic financing. With a $150 million unsecured debenture issued at a reasonable rate and no major debt due until 2026, SIA has positioned itself well to fund new projects and manage its debt. This solid financial position enhances investor confidence, allowing SIA to focus on expansion without jeopardizing stability.

Of course, investing in SIA does carry some risks. With a high debt-to-equity ratio, Sienna stock relies heavily on debt for growth. However, SIA’s stable cash flow and occupancy levels help manage these risks. Plus, recent financing initiatives indicate that investors still have strong confidence in the passive-income stock.

Bottom line

Investing that $15,000 in a dividend-paying stock like Sienna gives you exposure to a sector that will only grow as Canada’s population ages. With monthly dividends, strong growth, and a solid future outlook, SIA provides a well-rounded investment option. Just remember, investing always carries risks, so it’s wise to balance your portfolio and keep an eye on industry trends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have consistently paid dividends, generating a worry-free passive income for investors.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,791.70 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock doesn't have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get crazy. Just think simple growth with these two ETFs that are perfect in any TFSA.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $900 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This covered call ETF plus a TFSA could be your ticket to high tax-free passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $171,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$15,000 may not seem like a lot, but over time that amount can balloon into serious cash.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3.53% Dividend Yield to Buy for Decades of Passive Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It may not seem like that much, but add in returns, and this top stock provides dividends for decades.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% Dividend Yield? I’ll be Buying This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six Bank offers a large dividend, growth strategy, and stability. In short, it offers it all!

Read more »