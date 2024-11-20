Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3.53% Dividend Yield to Buy for Decades of Passive Income!

3.53% Dividend Yield to Buy for Decades of Passive Income!

It may not seem like that much, but add in returns, and this top stock provides dividends for decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) may not offer the highest dividend, yet it shines as a long-term pick for passive income, especially with recent earnings signalling robust performance. Today, let’s get into why I’d still pick up this top stock for decades of passive income.

Into earnings

In the latest earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, MFC posted a revenue of $9.78 billion, reflecting a solid 17% increase from the same quarter last year. Its net income also rose to $1.78 billion, marking an impressive 86% increase from Q3 2023. This growth led to a profit margin boost, now at 18% compared to 12% last year. Such figures hint at MFC’s strength and stability, qualities that long-term passive-income investors cherish.

Earnings per share (EPS) also leaped, with Q3 2024 EPS reaching $1.01, up from $0.53 a year earlier. This rise in EPS showcases MFC’s ability to generate higher returns for shareholders, a promising signal for dividend investors. Additionally, MFC’s dividend yield sits at a competitive 3.53%, delivering reliable payouts supported by the company’s steady growth. Manulife’s dividend consistency, combined with strong revenue and EPS growth, is what makes it an appealing choice for those looking to build passive income over time.

Still valuable

MFC’s valuation metrics further underscore its appeal to value-conscious investors. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently stands at a forward P/E of 11.21, positioning it attractively within the insurance industry. Manulife’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 1.83, a favourable metric compared to its peers. This suggests the stock might be trading below its intrinsic value. Value stocks like MFC offer great entry points for long-term investors, particularly when their financial health and growth prospects are as solid as MFC’s.

Looking at its growth potential, analysts forecast MFC’s revenue to expand by 17% annually over the next three years, outpacing the 8.4% growth expectation for Canada’s insurance sector. This ambitious growth projection reflects MFC’s robust international presence, particularly in high-growth markets across Asia. Manulife’s operations span Canada, the U.S., and Asia, where rising demand for insurance and wealth management services provides a steady income stream and growth opportunities for the future.

Stability

In terms of balance sheet health, MFC is well-positioned with $28.8 billion in cash. This strong cash reserve not only supports its dividend payouts but also enables Manulife to invest in growth initiatives, reinforcing its competitive stance. Despite a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49%, MFC’s cash flow from operations provides more than enough to cover its obligations and dividend commitments.

Momentum investors also find MFC appealing. The stock’s recent 7.9% rise over the past week and a 4.6% increase over the past month indicate strong interest in the market. MFC’s consistent performance, including a 70% gain over the past year, highlights the appeal of its stock in the current economic climate. High-performing stocks with such momentum often signal market confidence. This can be a great advantage for new investors considering MFC.

Safety in numbers

MFC’s dividend track record is another plus. The company has a history of raising dividends, and with a payout ratio of 55.5%, it retains room to grow these payouts in the future. Investors who prioritize steady income will appreciate MFC’s reliable dividend schedule, with its upcoming ex-dividend date on November 19. Regular income from dividends is the cornerstone of passive income investing, and Manulife’s performance shows it’s committed to rewarding shareholders.

With a beta of 1.06, MFC exhibits moderate volatility, aligning well with long-term investment goals for income-focused investors who seek stability alongside growth. The stock’s current valuation and growth potential strike a great balance for those looking to hold onto a steady, growth-oriented investment. Its steady revenue growth and market presence mitigate risk while still offering a growth trajectory, even during economic shifts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% Dividend Yield? I’ll be Buying This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six Bank offers a large dividend, growth strategy, and stability. In short, it offers it all!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners a Buy for its 5.6% Yield?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is a reasonable buy for income today as it trades at a discount and offers an…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Stable Passive Income in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four stocks are ideal for boosting passive income due to their healthy underlying businesses and high dividend yields.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in top dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help long-term shareholders create a growing recurring income stream.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $1,430 Per Year Tax-Free

| Puja Tayal

Are you new to the TFSA? Here are three strategies to optimize its tax benefits to earn annual passive tax-free…

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,154 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $492.54/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can pay out top cash every month, sure, but has even more to look forward to.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Create $1,650 in Passive Income for Decades! 

| Puja Tayal

If you spend a lot, consider the dividend route to create a passive income for decades. The TFSA can be…

Read more »