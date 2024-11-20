4% Dividend Yield? I Keep Buying This Dividend Stock in Bulk!

If you find the perfect dividend stock, you never have to worry about investing again. And that’s what you get with this top stock.

A high dividend yield doesn’t mean a stock is great. And neither do returns. But put them together, and this can be a winning long-term strategy. This is why today we’re looking at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) — a stock that makes a solid choice for a long-term buy-and-hold strategy thanks to its consistent performance, promising future outlook, and dependable dividends.

Into earnings

The bank reported strong third-quarter results for 2024, showing revenue of $6.6 billion, a 13% increase year over year. Net income also rose 25% to $1.8 billion, highlighting the effectiveness of its management and strategic decisions. CIBC’s steady financial health has allowed it to expand its services while maintaining reliable profits. This is an attractive feature for investors looking for a stable and trustworthy stock.

On the valuation side, CIBC looks reasonably priced. As of July 2024, its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 13.01, while the forward P/E is slightly lower at 11.81/ This hints at an expected increase in earnings. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is around 1.62, a reasonable level that shows the stock isn’t trading far above the company’s actual book value, making it a financially sound buy. This stable valuation framework makes CIBC an enticing option for those looking to get in on a valuable asset at a fair price.

CIBC is also known for rewarding its shareholders through dividends. With a forward annual dividend rate of $3.60 per share, translating to a yield of around 4.00%, it stands out as a strong income-generating option for investors. The bank has a track record of keeping up with its dividend payouts. Even during economic downturns, this reliability enhances its appeal for anyone wanting regular income from their investments.

Growth to come

The outlook for CIBC is positive among analysts, who currently place a 12-month price target at around $81, which suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from recent trading levels. This optimistic projection reflects analyst confidence in CIBC’s financial health and strategic direction. For long-term investors, this represents a promising potential for capital appreciation, adding to the bank’s appeal as a buy-and-hold asset.

In recent years, CIBC has made significant investments in digital transformation and innovation. The bank is focused on enhancing its online and mobile banking platforms to improve customer experience and streamline operations. These advancements keep CIBC competitive in the digital age and help it meet the evolving expectations of its clients. This drive for modernization shows the bank’s commitment to staying relevant and efficient.

A seasoned leadership team has been instrumental in CIBC’s success, skillfully guiding the bank through shifting market landscapes. Their experience and strategic foresight have helped CIBC maintain its competitive edge, expanding its footprint in the North American market while maximizing shareholder value. The bank’s reliable leadership is another reason why it stands out as a worthwhile investment.

Bottom line

Ultimately, CIBC’s combination of a strong financial foundation, dependable dividends, innovative advancements, and experienced leadership make it an ideal stock to buy in bulk and hold for the long term. For those looking to invest in a company that balances stability with growth, CIBC is a smart choice that offers both financial security and the potential for future gains. With its track record and continued focus on shareholder returns, CIBC holds all the hallmarks of an investment that can endure through time.