Member Login
Home » Investing » Is goeasy Stock a Buy After its Mixed Q3 Earnings?

Is goeasy Stock a Buy After its Mixed Q3 Earnings?

Let’s examine goeasy’s third-quarter performance and growth prospects to see if it’s a buying opportunity.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Confused person shrugging

Source: Getty Images

Earlier this month, goeasy (TSX:GSY) reported its third-quarter earnings, with its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growing by 19% and 13%, respectively. Despite the healthy performance, the company’s growth was lower than the previous quarter’s revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 25%. Amid the slowdown, the company has lost 5% of its stock value since reporting its quarterly earnings on November 7 and is trading around 17% lower compared to its 52-week high. So, let’s examine its third-quarter performance and growth prospects to assess buying opportunity in the stock.

goeasy’s third-quarter performance

goeasy generated $839 million of loan originations for the quarter that ended on September 30, representing a 16% increase from the previous year. A 22% increase in credit applications boosted its loan originations across product and acquisition channels, thus expanding its loan portfolio to $4.39 billion, a 28% year-over-year growth. Amid the expansion of its loan portfolio, the company’s revenue grew 19.1% to $383.2 billion.

Moreover, supported by its enhanced credit models and underwriting practices and an increase in the proportion of secured loans, the company experienced stable credit and payment performance. Meanwhile, its annualized net charge-off rate, which measures the loan losses, increased to 9.2% from 8.8% in the previous year’s quarter. However, it was within the company’s 8.75-9.75% guidance. Its allowance for future credit losses increased by seven basis points to 7.38%.

Meanwhile, goeasy’s adjusted operating income increased by 25% to $163 million, while its operating margin expanded from 40.4% to 42.6%. Also, its efficiency ratio expanded by 550 basis points to 28.6%, representing increased operating leverage. Amid top-line growth and expanded operating margin, the company posted an adjusted EPS of $4.32, representing a 13% increase from the previous year. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

goeasy’s growth prospects

goeasy’s solid third-quarter performance, despite the challenging macro environment, demonstrates the resilience of its business. It has also increased the proportion of secured loans to 45% and has adopted enhanced credit models and underwriting practices, which could lower its credit risks and drive its earnings. The company has strengthened its balance sheet by raising its funding capacity to above $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the central bank has slashed interest rates four times since June. Falling interest rates could boost economic activities, driving credit demand. Given its expanded product offerings and delivery channels, goeasy could benefit from the rising credit demand. Also, its enhanced credit models and underwriting practices could lower business risks and improve profitability.

Amid its growth prospects, goeasy’s management projects its 2026 loan portfolio to be between $6.0 and $6.4 billion, with the midpoint of the guidance representing a 41.2% increase from its current loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the midpoint of its revenue guidance represents an annualized revenue growth of 14% through 2026. Its operating margin could also improve from 38.1% in 2023 to 42% in 2026. Considering all these factors, I believe goeasy’s growth prospects look healthy.

Investors’ takeaway

Despite its healthy growth prospects, goeasy trades at a cheaper valuation, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 1.7 and 8.9, respectively. Also, the company has been raising its dividend for the last 10 consecutive years at an annualized rate of over 30%. With an annualized dividend payout of $4.68, its forward yield stands at 2.73%. Considering its healthy growth prospects, cheaper valuation, and consistent dividend growth, I am bullish on goeasy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock a Good Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a top buy, sell, or hold right now.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

2 Mid-Cap Gems for Canadian Investors With Big Growth Potential

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and another top mid-cap gem are worth unearthing for your long-term TFSA.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3.53% Dividend Yield to Buy for Decades of Passive Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It may not seem like that much, but add in returns, and this top stock provides dividends for decades.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects that can help investors create significant wealth in the long…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for a Strong Recovery

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two fundamentally strong, undervalued Canadian stocks that may not remain this cheap for too long.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’d Buy Fairfax Financial Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax stock just keeps edging higher. But is it now too expensive, or can investors just look forward to even…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Where Will BNS Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Bank of Nova Scotia is primed for growth with a bold U.S. expansion, steady dividends, and a value focus that…

Read more »