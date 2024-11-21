Member Login
3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

Don’t ignore stocks just because they look like they’re at a high price. Instead, see exactly why they’ve driven so high.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
stocks climbing green bull market

Soaring stock prices can make investors nervous. Often seen as potential harbingers of volatility. However, surging stocks are not always a red flag. They frequently signal a company thriving due to solid fundamentals, strategic innovation, or favourable industry trends. Take Cameco (TSX:CCO), Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), and Brookfield (TSX:BN) on the TSX. For example, these stocks are riding high for reasons that make them compelling investment opportunities.

Cameco stock

Cameco stock has seen its shares rise 6% recently. Despite a third-quarter (Q3) revenue miss. The 23% year-over-year revenue improvement to $721 million underscores robust uranium demand. As one of the world’s largest uranium producers, Cameco stock benefits from the increasing global pivot to nuclear energy for sustainable power. It’s also worth noting that Cameco stock plans to double its dividend by 2026. Thus sweetening the deal for long-term investors. This isn’t just a uranium play. It’s a green energy powerhouse in disguise.

Uranium demand has surged as countries prioritize energy independence and climate commitments. Cameco’s ability to ramp up production by 43% and its savvy pricing strategy. This saw a 14% increase in realized uranium prices, highlighting its operational resilience. While Q3 profits were slightly dented by transportation hiccups, the long-term outlook remains bullish. With global nuclear plant developments accelerating, Cameco stock’s role as a uranium supplier ensures its position as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed stock has focused on re-pivoting to a software-centric model, and it’s working. Recent Q2 results showed a 20% revenue increase year over year, hitting US$277 million. Although it posted a net loss, Lightspeed managed to narrow this deficit by 30%. More excitingly, subscription revenues are forecast to grow by 8-10% in the second half of FY25. With a raised price target of $17, analysts are starting to see Lightspeed stock’s growth potential crystallize.

Lightspeed stock’s strategic pivot back to its roots in software solutions highlights its adaptability. As businesses digitize, demand for cloud-based point-of-sale systems and subscription-based revenue streams positions Lightspeed stock as a key player. Despite earnings volatility, its high cash reserves and growing subscription base mitigate risks, making it a tech stock worth watching.

Brookfield stock

Brookfield stock continues to post record results, with distributable earnings up 19% in Q3 to US$1.3 billion. Its diversified investment strategy, spanning renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity, makes it a behemoth of steady growth. Its focus on opportunistic capital deployment, like share buybacks and reinsurance deals, is paying off. Analysts expect 15% or more long-term returns for shareholders, a testament to Brookfield’s strong fundamentals.

Brookfield’s strategy of redeploying assets at accretive yields and executing high-margin investments sets it apart. Recent deals, including pension reinsurance in the United Kingdom, highlight its global reach and operational finesse. With US$4 billion in annuity sales and growing distributable earnings, Brookfield continues to reward investors while navigating market complexities with ease.

Foolish takeaway

Investors may shy away from soaring stocks, fearing a bubble. However, companies like Cameco stock, Lightspeed stock, and Brookfield demonstrate that price appreciation often reflects strong execution and future potential. Cameco stock’s growth aligns with nuclear energy demand, Lightspeed’s pivot targets software-as-a-service profitability, and Brookfield’s diversified portfolio offers stability and growth.

Soaring stocks aren’t necessarily frothy peaks waiting to crash. With proper research, they can be solid investments riding waves of opportunity. Cameco stock, Lightspeed stock, and Brookfield exemplify companies on upward trajectories with clear strategies for sustained growth. Whether you’re after green energy exposure, tech innovation, or diversified stability, these TSX stocks are worth the attention.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation, Cameco, and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

