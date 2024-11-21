Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

At age 35, it might not seem like you need to be thinking about your future cash flow. But ideally, this is the best time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

At 35, many Canadians find themselves juggling careers, families, and the occasional splurge on double-doubles at Tim Hortons. Amid all the responsibilities, saving for retirement can often feel like a distant priority. However, understanding the average Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balance for this age group can help gauge whether you’re on the right track. Recent data shows that Canadians aged 35 to 44 have an average RRSP balance of $82,100, with a median of $30,000. These numbers highlight a gap. As many are either ahead or significantly behind their peers.

What’s enough?

So is $82,100 enough for a 35-year-old? Financial advisors often recommend having one to two times your annual salary saved by this age to maintain a comfortable retirement. For instance, if your annual income is $70,000, you should aim to have between $70,000 and $140,000 in your RRSP. While the average balance may meet the lower end of this range, the median paints a bleaker picture, suggesting that many Canadians are falling short of this benchmark.

There are plenty of reasons why RRSP balances might be lower than ideal. Life is expensive with mortgages and childcare, and student loans can take precedence over saving for a retirement that’s decades away. Plus, some Canadians lack access to employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, thus making it harder to consistently contribute. Others may simply not know how much they need to save or feel overwhelmed by investment options.

How to catch up

If you’re looking to catch up, investing in diversified assets through an RRSP can significantly boost your savings. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular choice, offering low fees and diversified exposure. A great example is the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC), which provides access to international equities across various sectors and regions. This ETF excludes Canadian stocks, so it complements your existing Canadian investments nicely.

As of writing, VXC is priced around $64 per share and has delivered a one-year return of approximately 32.3%. This impressive performance reflects the strength of global markets. Historically, VXC has demonstrated resilience and steady growth. Since its inception in 2014, the ETF has achieved an annualized return of 11.4%, thus making it a solid option for long-term investors looking to grow their RRSP balance.

Looking ahead

The future outlook for VXC remains optimistic. Its diversified holdings span global markets, reducing risk while allowing investors to capitalize on economic growth in regions like the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Of course, market fluctuations are inevitable. Yet VXC’s broad exposure can help balance the ups and downs of individual markets.

Including a globally diversified ETF like VXC in your RRSP can enhance both growth and diversification, both critical for long-term success. Even small, consistent contributions to your RRSP can add up over time, thanks to the power of compounding returns. If you start investing $200 monthly at 35, you could significantly increase your retirement savings by the time you reach 65.

Bottom line

The key is to act now. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to boost an existing RRSP balance, there’s always room to grow. A combination of regular contributions and smart investments in diversified options like VXC can help close the gap between where you are and where you want to be.

Ultimately, your RRSP is a tool to secure your financial future, and how you use it will determine the kind of retirement you’ll enjoy. With a little focus and a lot of consistency, you’ll be on track to not only meet but exceed your savings goals. And maybe treat yourself to that extra double-double guilt-free!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2024

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would prioritize a $7,000 TFSA contribution for growth and income.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: Watch for These Important Updates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CPP is an excellent tool for retirees, but be sure to stay on top of important updates like these.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks are likely to help TFSA investors earn steady and growing passive income for decades.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Love Dividend Growth? Check Out These 2 Income-Boosting Stocks

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another Canadian dividend-growth stock are looking like a bargain going into December 2024.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock may seem like the best of the best in terms of dividends, but honestly this one is far…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for some cash flow from your $1,000 investment, these are the ideal investments to make.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't get sucked in by BCE's 10% dividend -- the stock is a total yield trap. Buy this instead.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Consider Sienna Senior Living for a Stable Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying this Canadian dividend stock could help you build a dependable monthly income portfolio for the long term.

Read more »