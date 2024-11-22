Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Here are 2 TFSA-worthy Canadian stocks. Which one is a good buy for your TFSA today?

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside

Source: Getty Images

Choosing stocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be a daunting task, especially when you’re thinking long term. After all, your TFSA allows you to earn tax-free returns, making every dollar of contribution room incredibly valuable. So, how do you pick stocks wisely that will thrive over decades? Let’s explore two Canadian stocks that are worth considering for a buy-and-hold strategy in your TFSA.

Big Canadian banks: A timeless investment

When it comes to Canadian stocks with long-term stability, the Big Six banks are among the top contenders. These financial powerhouses have not only weathered economic storms but have also consistently delivered dividends for decades. Whether during economic booms or downturns, Canadian banks offer both steady income and capital appreciation over time.

Right now, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) jumps out from the group. Despite recent rallies among its peers, TD has lagged behind, offering a compelling opportunity for TFSA investors. With shares currently trading around $78 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.9, TD is priced at a 15% discount from its long-term average valuation. This makes it an attractive option for those looking for long-term growth.

Even during recessions, when bank earnings may fall temporarily, the recovery is often swift. For TFSA investors, the added bonus of a 5.2% tax-free yield makes TD an appealing option, especially given the bank’s strong dividend history. While growth in the U.S. may be capped in the near to medium term, TD could focus on the Canadian market, which could be advantageous, as the domestic banking sector offers higher returns on equity, with less capital intensity and regulatory pressure.

Fortis: A stable utility stock for reliable income

Another solid pick for your TFSA is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a leading North American utility. Much like the big banks, Fortis has proven its ability to deliver reliable dividends year after year, making it a must-have for income-focused investors. The company operates across 10 regulated utilities in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, providing essential services such as electricity and gas. Given its diversified, regulated assets, Fortis generates predictable earnings even in challenging economic environments.

Over the past year, Fortis has seen an 11% increase in its stock price, reflecting investors shifting more capital from fixed-income investments to equity after recent interest rate cuts. Fortis’s dividend history is impressive – it has increased its payout for 50 years. In fact, just this past September, the company raised its dividend by 4.2%, and it’s expected to continue increasing its dividend by at least 4% annually over the next couple of years.

However, at $62 and change per share, Fortis stock appears to be fully valued. While it’s an excellent long-term investment, TFSA investors may want to wait for a pullback before adding it to their portfolios to maximize value. Once it offers a more attractive entry point, it’d make sense to add Fortis as a reliable choice for tax-free dividend income.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Both TD and Fortis offer unique advantages for TFSA investors. With TD, you gain exposure to the stability of Canada’s banking sector at a discounted price, while Fortis provides a reliable income stream with its utility business model. As you build your TFSA portfolio, these stocks can form a solid foundation that offers both capital growth and income stability for years to come. Remember to buy at the right price, and these two stocks could help your TFSA grow for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT may offer monthly dividends, but don't forget about the potential returns in the growth industry its involved with.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn up to $6,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high return doesn't mean you have to make a high investment -- or a risky one -- especially with…

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields are great and all, but only if returns come with them. And while two of these might, another…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high dividend yield isn't everything. But when it pays out each month and offers this stability, it's worth considering!

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

GST/HST “Vacation”: Everything Canadians Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The GST/HST "vacation" is a little treat for the holidays, along with a $250 payment. What should you do with…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can CNR stock continue its long-term outperformance into 2025 and beyond? Let's explore whether now is a good time to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend stocks both offer attractive yields and trade off their highs, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At age 35, it might not seem like you need to be thinking about your future cash flow. But ideally,…

Read more »