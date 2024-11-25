This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Monthly dividend income can be a saviour, but especially when it provides passive income like this!

Investing in dividend stocks that pay out monthly offers unique advantages, especially for investors who value consistency and regular income. Unlike quarterly dividend stocks, monthly payers align perfectly with the rhythm of everyday financial life. Whether it’s to cover bills, supplement retirement income, or fund reinvestment strategies, the frequent payout schedule ensures cash flow is steady and predictable. This consistency is especially attractive during uncertain economic times when stability becomes a premium.

The snowball effect

One of the often-overlooked benefits of monthly dividends is the compounding potential. When dividends are paid monthly, investors have 12 opportunities a year to reinvest their payouts instead of the four opportunities provided by quarterly dividends. Over time, this leads to faster growth as reinvested dividends generate their own earnings. Think of it as a snowball effect that gets bigger as it rolls downhill. Monthly dividend stocks amplify the pace of compounding, making dividend stocks especially attractive for long-term wealth building.

Furthermore, stocks with monthly payouts often exhibit lower volatility compared to their non-dividend-paying counterparts. The consistent cash flow acts as a buffer, providing investors with a tangible return even when the stock price fluctuates. This makes dividend stocks ideal for conservative investors or those seeking to minimize risk without sacrificing returns. Knowing that a monthly income is coming in can help investors remain calm during market dips and stay committed to their financial strategy.

Consider Freehold

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is the perfect example of the appeal of monthly dividend stocks. Specializing in acquiring and managing royalty interests in energy resources like oil, natural gas, and potash, Freehold operates with a unique business model that minimizes the risks of traditional resource extraction. Instead of bearing the costs and uncertainties of energy production, Freehold earns revenue from royalties, ensuring stable cash flow even during periods of market volatility.

Recently, Freehold reported its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showing the challenges of a fluctuating energy market. The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17, down from $0.28 in the same quarter of 2023. While this dip reflects the impact of lower commodity prices, Freehold’s diversified portfolio across North America and strategic acquisition of high-quality assets continue to underpin its resilience. This adaptability is one of the reasons Freehold remains a reliable choice for monthly dividend investors.

Currently trading at about $14.33, Freehold has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.41. This valuation is reasonable considering its consistent profitability and the inherent stability of its business model. Freehold also offers an enticing forward annual dividend yield of 7.48%, making it a standout option for income-focused investors. This yield is particularly noteworthy given its history of maintaining and even growing its dividend over time.

More to come

Freehold has also taken significant steps to position itself for future growth. For example, the company recently increased its credit facilities from $300 million to $400 million, providing greater financial flexibility for strategic acquisitions. Its ongoing expansion into the United States market further diversifies its revenue streams and reduces dependence on Canadian energy markets. These initiatives underscore Freehold’s commitment to long-term stability and growth, enhancing its appeal as a dividend stock.

Despite some challenges, Freehold’s focus on high-margin assets and its ability to adapt to market conditions position it well for the future. The dividend stock’s operating margin of 56.35% and profit margin of 42.42% demonstrate its efficiency and profitability, even during times of volatility. For investors, these metrics underscore the reliability of Freehold’s dividend payouts and its ability to sustain them over the long haul.

Bottom line

Monthly dividend stocks like Freehold offer a rare combination of steady income, growth potential, and resilience. The ability to earn income every month aligns with real-world financial needs, while the opportunity for frequent reinvestment accelerates portfolio growth. With its strong market position, attractive yield, and strategic initiatives, Freehold is a top contender for those looking to benefit from the many advantages of monthly dividend investing. Whether you’re planning for retirement, building a nest egg, or simply seeking consistent cash flow, Freehold offers a reliable and rewarding option.