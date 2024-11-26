Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » These 2 TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

These 2 TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

The strong long-term outlook of these two top TSX stocks could help them continue soaring in the years to come.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Amid the TSX Composite’s impressive 21.2% year-to-date rally, investors are seeing market sentiment shift dramatically. With inflation cooling and interest rates retreating, Canadian equities have reached new all-time highs. In such a scenario where the market is reaching new record levels week after week, new investors might think it’s too late to find high-growth opportunities. But even as the market reaches new all-time highs, some TSX stocks have the potential to continue delivering extraordinary returns in the coming years.

In this article, I’ll introduce you to two top TSX stocks that could potentially triple in value over the next five years, making them a must-watch for any growth-oriented investor.

MDA Space stock

With its solid 143% jump so far in 2024, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) has been one of the best-performing growth stocks on the TSX this year, but its growth story is far from over. This Toronto-headquartered global space company currently has a market cap of $3.4 billion as its stock trades at $27.95 per share.

The stellar rise in MDA stock this year reflects a company that’s not merely riding market trends but is well-positioned for sustainable growth in the long run. In the third quarter of 2024, the Canadian space firm posted a 38% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to $282.4 million.

This impressive growth in MDA revenue was fueled by increased activity across its business operations, especially in the Robotics & Space Operations and Satellite Systems segments. Notably, its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped by 29.7% from a year ago to $55.5 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

What truly stands out about MDA Space is its massive order backlog, which hit an all-time high of $4.6 billion by the end of the third quarter, up 49% YoY. As the company continues to focus on expansion in high-growth areas of the space industry to boost EBITDA further, its share prices could continue rallying.

Air Canada stock

Air Canada (TSX:AC) could be another attractive TSX stock to consider if you’re looking for a high-growth investment that could possibly triple in value over the next five years. After sliding by around 16% in the previous six months, shares of the Saint Laurent-based airline company have jumped over 50% so far in the fourth quarter of 2024. With this, Air Canada stock now trades at $24.69 per share with a market cap of $8.9 billion.

The recent rally in this top TSX stock could partly be attributed to the gradually improving macroeconomic outlook amid easing inflation and falling interest rates, which are boosting consumer confidence and travel demand. Besides that, the ongoing strength in Air Canada’s financial growth trends has further fueled investors’ optimism.

In the first three quarters of 2024 combined, the Canadian flag carrier’s total revenue rose 1.2% YoY to $16.9 billion as travel demand remains strong. Despite some challenges like fluctuating fuel prices and fleet constraints, Air Canada generated $737 million in net cash flow from operating activities in the latest quarter, reflecting a notable increase of $329 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Despite the recent rally in stock, we shouldn’t forget that Air Canada stock is still 49% lower from its pre-pandemic year 2019’s closing level of $48.51 per share. As the largest Canadian passenger airline company continues to benefit from the post-pandemic recovery in the travel industry, I wouldn’t be surprised if its stock surges far beyond this level in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High-yield dividend ETFs can be major winners in any portfolio, offering diversification, returns, and security. But which are the best?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Underrated Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are ideal for those looking for a deal, while also gaining access to the burgeoning industries…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Power Corporation of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power stock is a stellar stock with long payouts, but recent dividends bring up a few questions. So is it…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Up 58% in 3 Months! Is it Too Late to Invest in Air Canada?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect Air Canada stock to deliver strong returns in the long run.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Buy for its 3.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock has been a long-time dividend winner, but the average has come down over the last few years. So…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these banks have a strong reason to claim the top choice, but when it comes down to it,…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy for Its 3.6% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has dropped 20% in the last year, yet now the company looks incredibly valuable, especially with a 3.6%…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Prediction: 2 Top Stock Picks to Beat the Market For Years to Come

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what Canadian stocks could deliver predictable long-term returns? These two stocks are worth a bet for the…

Read more »