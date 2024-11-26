Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock not only offers monthly dividend income, but even more from a long-term positive outlook in the healthcare sector.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stocks are a favourite among passive-income investors. These offer consistent and predictable cash flow, perfect for budgeting or reinvesting. Unlike quarterly dividends, monthly payouts align well with most people’s expenses, which tend to come monthly. This predictability is especially appealing for retirees or anyone seeking regular income without needing to dip into their capital. So, where to look?

Sienna stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) stands out as a compelling long-term choice among monthly dividend stocks. The dividend stock operates in the essential senior housing and healthcare sectors. A field poised for growth as Canada’s aging population drives demand for these services. SIA’s commitment to its dividend program, coupled with its steady operational performance, makes it an attractive dividend stock for investors seeking income stability and growth.

Recent earnings showcase SIA’s resilience and upward trajectory. For the quarter ending September 2024, the dividend stock reported revenue growth of 12.2% year over year, reflecting strong demand and operational efficiency. Even more impressive is its quarterly earnings growth of 90.7% year over year, highlighting management’s effectiveness in improving profitability. These numbers underline SIA’s ability to navigate challenges while creating value for shareholders.

SIA’s past performance further cements its credibility as a dividend stock. Over the last five years, the dividend stock maintained a robust payout history. Its current annual dividend yield is sitting at 5.56%. While the payout ratio appears high at 222.86%, it’s important to consider the nature of the real estate and healthcare sectors. Where cash flow is prioritized over traditional earnings metrics. SIA’s consistent dividends reflect its confidence in sustainable operations.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the future of SIA is bright, supported by demographic trends and strategic investments. The aging population in Canada ensures a growing market for senior living and healthcare services. While SIA’s efforts to modernize facilities and improve efficiency position it well to capitalize on this demand. Plus, its ability to maintain a healthy cash flow and strong liquidity, evidenced by $208.69 million in total cash, provides a buffer for potential challenges.

Despite its high debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47%, SIA’s solid revenue and operating cash flow of $163.96 million demonstrate its capability to manage debt effectively. Investors looking at SIA should consider its enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 2.58. This indicates that the dividend stock is not excessively overvalued compared to its peers in the sector.

One of the most compelling reasons to consider SIA is its defensive nature. Senior living and healthcare are essential services, relatively insulated from economic downturns. This characteristic makes SIA a reliable choice during market volatility, offering peace of mind to investors seeking steady income. Plus, recent growth reflects investor confidence in the company’s operational and strategic initiatives. Additionally, SIA’s beta of 1.20 suggests slightly higher market sensitivity, making it an intriguing option for those looking for moderate exposure to market movements.

Bottom line

In conclusion, monthly dividend stocks like SIA offer a combination of consistent income, sector resilience, and growth potential. With its impressive earnings, strong cash flow, and focus on essential services, SIA is well-positioned as a long-term investment choice. Whether you’re seeking income now or looking to reinvest dividends for compounding growth, SIA delivers stability and opportunity in equal measure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

QSR stock still trades near 52-week highs yet offers a pretty good dividend as well. So, is it worth it,…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Easiest Monthly Paycheck: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks could help you easily earn monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Dividend stocks like Telus Corp, with its 7.4% yield, are good buys right now for their generous payouts.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Billionaire Sold BAM Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield's CEO isn't trying to say BAM stock is lesser than but that BN perhaps has even more to come.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Is Power Corporation of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 4.9% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power stock is a stellar stock with long payouts, but recent dividends bring up a few questions. So is it…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,386 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $140/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You don't need to start a business to earn passive income. You only need to invest in businesses doing well…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) certainly looks like a long-term buy for its strong and growing dividend yield over time.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not about timing but consistency. If you have $1,000 to invest, these stocks offer an attractive…

Read more »