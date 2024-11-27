Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 34 for Canadians

The RRSP is a perfect tool for creating retirement income, but only if you contribute! Here’s how to catch up.

At 34, Canadians often find themselves in the thick of life’s most demanding years. Careers are progressing, perhaps families are growing, and the question of whether retirement savings are on track becomes increasingly relevant.

It’s an exciting age full of possibilities but also one where financial planning can sometimes feel overwhelming. One of the most important tools for building long-term wealth in Canada is the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). This provides tax advantages designed to encourage consistent saving for retirement. So, how much is enough?

The average

For Canadians aged 34, the average RRSP balance is approximately $57,500. This figure is encouraging and shows that many young adults are taking their retirement savings seriously. However, whether this amount is “enough” depends on several factors.

Retirement savings goals vary widely depending on the lifestyle one envisions, expected expenses, and health considerations in retirement. Some financial experts recommend aiming for savings that will allow you to replace 70-80% of your pre-retirement income. Using that benchmark, it’s clear that while $57,500 is a great start, it likely won’t get you across the finish line by itself.

It’s also worth considering that compounding returns can work wonders over time. Even modest contributions now can grow substantially by the time you’re ready to retire. That said, if your RRSP balance feels low, don’t despair. It’s not too late to catch up. One effective way to turbocharge your savings is by investing in dividend-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

VDY ETF

An ETF like Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a strong option. Dividend ETFs like VDY offer a dual benefit. Regular income through dividends and potential capital appreciation from the underlying stock performance.

VDY, specifically, focuses on high-dividend-paying Canadian companies, making it an appealing choice for investors looking to grow their RRSP balance. As of writing, VDY has delivered a stellar year-to-date return of 22%. This strong performance reflects the strength of its holdings, which include top-tier Canadian companies across sectors like financials, energy, and utilities. These industries are often known for stability and reliable dividend payouts, making them a cornerstone of many retirement portfolios.

The future outlook for VDY remains bright. Canadian dividend-paying companies are well-positioned to thrive, even amid economic uncertainties. These businesses often generate strong cash flows, enabling them to continue paying dividends even during challenging times. With Canada’s economic resilience and the strategic importance of its energy and financial sectors, VDY offers a compelling case for long-term growth.

Catching up

If you’re behind on your savings or want to boost your current strategy, automating your RRSP contributions is an excellent first step. Consistent, automated investments help you stay disciplined and take advantage of dollar-cost averaging. This can smooth out the impact of market volatility over time. That means that whether markets are up or down, your regular contributions buy more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high — ultimately optimizing your investment costs.

Reinvesting the dividends you receive from VDY is another smart strategy. Many brokerage platforms offer dividend-reinvestment plans (DRIPs), which use your dividend payouts to purchase additional shares automatically. Over time, this reinvestment can compound your returns significantly. Imagine the difference 20 or 30 years of compounded growth could make. It’s the type of magic that turns modest beginnings into substantial retirement savings.

Bottom line

For those wondering whether they’re too late to start or catch up, remember this: time in the market beats timing the market. Starting now, even with small contributions, can have a profound impact on your future financial security. Think of your RRSP as a long-term partner in your financial journey — one that rewards patience, discipline, and a well-thought-out strategy.