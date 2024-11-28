Member Login
Home » Investing » Beginning Investors: 1 Simple Strategy for a Lifetime of Security

Beginning Investors: 1 Simple Strategy for a Lifetime of Security

These two ETFs focus on blue-chip Canadian and U.S. stocks with a history of growing dividends.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
resting in a hammock with eyes closed

When you’re just starting out, I firmly believe you should focus on owning quality companies, not necessarily undervalued ones. Why?

Because you’re likely to experience at least one market correction—if not more—along the way. Owning solid blue-chip companies can make those moments far more reassuring, both mentally and financially.

If you’re unsure how to identify what makes a company “quality,” that’s okay. You don’t need to know all the financial ratios just yet. A simple and effective shortcut is to look for companies with a history of consecutive years of dividend growth.

This works because consistent dividend growth is a strong proxy for quality—it often signals a company with solid cash flow, a durable business model, and disciplined management.

If the idea of screening for dividend growers manually sounds hard, don’t worry. You can delegate this task to two unique exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Vanguard and iShares, designed specifically to focus on American and Canadian dividend-growth stocks.

Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF

First up is Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX:VGG).

This ETF tracks S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which includes a couple of hundred stocks with a minimum requirement of 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. It charges a modest management expense ratio (MER) of 0.30%.

While its current yield of 1.25% might not grab your attention, remember that ETFs like this are built for total returns and long-term compounding rather than immediate income.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

A great complement to VGG is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ).

CDZ employs a similar strategy, but it focuses on the Canadian market. Unlike VGG, it only requires stocks to have a five-year streak of consecutive dividend growth.

While its MER of 0.66% is higher than VGG’s, CDZ offers two key benefits: a higher yield of 3.56% and monthly payouts instead of quarterly ones.

Putting it together

If you had invested $10,000 in a 50/50 allocation between VGG and CFZ from August 12, 2013, to November 20, 2024, your investment would have compounded at an annualized rate of 11.57% with dividends reinvested.

By the end of that period, your original $10,000 would have grown to $34,351.12—more than tripling in value with no work needed from you.

Both ETFs are fantastic for owning quality companies with a track record of growing their dividends. Over time, the “snowball effect” of dividend growth and reinvestment can work wonders.

Here’s how it works: as these companies increase their dividends, you can reinvest those payouts to buy more shares. These additional shares then generate even more dividends, which can be reinvested again.

Over the years, this compounding effect accelerates, creating a powerful growth engine for your portfolio. It’s a simple yet effective strategy for building wealth and securing a lifetime of financial security.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

