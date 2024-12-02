Member Login
Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

Defensive stocks are some of the best buys for long-term holders, though without the flash. Which is why now is a solid buy for these stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Defensive stocks are the unsung heroes of the investing world. These stocks don’t dazzle with meteoric gains or grab headlines with revolutionary technologies. Instead, the stocks do something even more critical: provide stability. These stocks – which belong to sectors like utilities, consumer staples, and transportation – are resilient during market turbulence. With the recent economic unpredictability, investing in defensive stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) makes a strong case for anchoring your portfolio.

The stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in the convenience store industry, operating brands like Circle K. Its latest quarterly results show why it’s a top pick. Revenue for the trailing 12 months hit $71.9 billion, marking 17% year-over-year growth. While earnings per share (EPS) dipped slightly, the company’s forward price/earnings (P/E) of 19.9 signals a strong valuation relative to future growth prospects. Couche-Tard’s consistency in profitability, with an operating margin of 6.02%, makes it a beacon of reliability.

Meanwhile, Canadian National Railway dominates North America’s freight transportation landscape. Its recent earnings reflect steady growth, with a profit margin of 31.7% and an operating margin of 39.6%. Though quarterly revenue growth was modest at 3.1%, the defensive stock continues to deliver robust cash flow, with $7.1 billion in operating cash flow over the last 12 months. CNR’s forward annual dividend yield of 2.2% offers an appealing bonus for long-term investors seeking passive income.

Security

One of the reasons defensive stocks like ATD and CNR stand out is their ability to weather economic downturns. People will always need essential goods and services. Whether it’s gas and snacks from a Couche-Tard outlet or the seamless transport of goods via CNR’s expansive rail network. Even when consumer spending tightens, these companies remain indispensable.

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s market cap of $77.7 billion underscores its scale and resilience. Over the past year, the defensive stock has shown impressive price stability. With a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 102.1% and a healthy payout ratio of 19.2%, the defensive stock is well-positioned to sustain and grow its dividend payouts.

Canadian National Railway boasts a market cap of $98.3 billion and remains a key player in the transportation sector. Its stock has a low beta of 0.65, demonstrating reduced volatility compared to the broader market. This makes the defensive stock an ideal choice for investors seeking steady returns without the rollercoaster ride of high-growth tech stocks.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, both defensive stocks are poised for continued success. Couche-Tard’s focus on expanding its global footprint and increasing operational efficiency promises sustained revenue growth. On the other hand, CNR’s investments in infrastructure and technology are set to enhance its operational capacity, thereby ensuring it remains competitive in the rapidly evolving logistics industry.

When comparing the two, Couche-Tard edges out in growth potential, while CNR shines in dividend stability. Together, these defensive stocks form a complementary duo, combining the best of both worlds: growth and income. By adding these defensive stocks to your portfolio, you’re not just investing in companies. You’re investing in peace of mind.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

