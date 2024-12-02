Member Login
Home » Investing » High Yields Over 6%? Top 2 REITs to Buy in December

High Yields Over 6%? Top 2 REITs to Buy in December

Consider H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) and another top REIT to land a generous dividend yield close to 6%.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

In this environment, you can land some pretty solid high-yielders (think yields at or north of 6%) without running face-first into an imminent dividend or distribution reduction. Indeed, chasing yield is often a precarious thing to do, especially for retirees who want more passive income to fund their retirement expenses. Even though interest rates have come down quite a bit, they’re still a tad high.

And if the Bank of Canada suddenly stops cutting rates (it’s a possibility if tit-for-tat tariffs and other trade risks are in the near future), perhaps the high-yielding REITs (real estate investment trusts) and their high yields could prove smart bets today.

As always, though, I’d never encourage investors to make moves based on where they expect rates will be in the future. Further, unpredictable things can happen (maybe Trump will reach a new trade deal, and tariffs won’t have a chance to happen), making it ultra-challenging to profit from macroeconomic events.

In any case, here are three great REIT plays that investors may wish to check out if they seek yields over 6% and a good shot at longer-term appreciation.

SmartCentres REIT

First up, we have an underrated retail REIT in SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), which has a yield of 7.19%. Indeed, the distribution may be a lofty commitment, but it’s one that I believe is more sustainable than it looks.

As one of the higher-yielding REITs that kept paying distributions during lockdowns, I’d argue that Smart’s payout is safer than the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio would suggest. If its distribution can make it through the worst of a pandemic, I’d argue it can also fare well through a mild economic downturn or period of stagnation. Indeed, it’s easy to forget just how resilient the REIT and its distribution were through one of the worst market plunges in recent memory!

Further, SmartCentres stands out as a REIT that could get back on the growth track once rates finally do fall significantly.

Residential real estate is just one area that could help Smart enhance its growth profile. Lower borrowing costs may be the boost the REIT needs to sustain a rally toward prior highs. Either way, it’s only smart to consider the name if you seek a secure but still hefty yield.

H&R REIT

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) shares are yielding just over 6% again after the latest slump off 52-week highs of $11 and change. Indeed, it’s been a painful 14% correction in the name as investors re-evaluate where interest rates will be headed next. Despite the magnitude of the decline, I still view H&R as one of the cheapest ways to land a yield of around 6%.

Unlike with SmartCentres, H&R REIT reduced its distribution during the pandemic. Despite this, the distribution has still been bountiful. And while it has been tough to sustain momentum after imploding back in 2020, I still think the diversified REIT, which has been offloading assets in recent quarters, stands out as one of the cheapest high-income offerings in the entire REIT scene.

Sure, pressures facing the REIT may not subside anytime soon. But if you’re looking for passive income and deep value in a single name, I think it’s tough to overlook HR.UN while it’s in the single digits again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Defensive stocks are some of the best buys for long-term holders, though without the flash. Which is why now is…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $400 Per Month?

| Kay Ng

How much you need to invest to make $400/month in passive income depends on the yield of your investment portfolio.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have delivered solid total returns for long-term investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

CRA 2025: New TFSA Limits, Adjusted Tax Brackets, & More!

| Andrew Button

In 2025, you'll get extra TFSA room. Here's why holding iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) might be wise.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ETFs provide investors with the perfect portfolio of options for those seeking long-term growth in a TFSA.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Cash Kings: 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have strong fundamentals and pay monthly dividends. They also offer high yields.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean on in Uncertain Times

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks with stable cash flows can strengthen your portfolio in uncertain times.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

On pullbacks, investors can explore solid Canadian REITs for income and upside potential.

Read more »