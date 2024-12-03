3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

Renewable energy stocks have been bouncing around a lot lately, but these three provide long-term stability right away.

Renewable energy stocks might seem like a risky venture to some, but the truth is that this sector offers a unique mix of stability, growth, and future-proof opportunities. The world is undergoing a massive transition toward cleaner energy, driven by government mandates, corporate commitments, and consumer demand. This isn’t just a passing trend; it’s a structural shift that creates a dependable, long-term demand for renewable energy. So, let’s look at renewable energy stocks with a proven track record.

Hydro One

First, let’s talk about Hydro One (TSX:H), a Canadian leader in electricity transmission and distribution. Its role as a regulated utility ensures stable revenue streams, making it less vulnerable to market volatility. In the third quarter of 2024, Hydro One reported an impressive revenue increase of 13.34% year over year, reaching $2.19 billion.

This growth is a testament to its operational efficiency and vital role in Ontario’s energy infrastructure. Additionally, Hydro One’s profitability metrics, such as a 26.83% operating margin, highlight its ability to generate strong cash flows. Even in challenging economic conditions. Its commitment to upgrading aging infrastructure and embracing renewable integration positions it as a forward-thinking energy provider.

Canadian Utilities

Next on the list is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), a diversified energy giant that blends traditional and renewable energy operations. Its extensive portfolio, spanning electricity generation, transmission, and natural gas distribution, provides a buffer against market-specific risks. While CU’s recent quarterly revenue dipped slightly by 2.20%, this is more than offset by its steady profitability and strong balance sheet.

The renewable energy stock has been actively investing in renewable energy projects, demonstrating a clear commitment to aligning with global decarbonization goals. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.97 signals attractive valuation metrics for long-term investors — particularly those looking for stable dividend yields.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) brings a global flair to this trio with its extensive portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities. It’s one of the largest publicly traded renewable power platforms globally, offering both scale and diversification. In the third quarter of 2024, Brookfield Renewable achieved funds from operations (FFO) of $278 million, reflecting 11% growth year over year.

This performance was fuelled by recent acquisitions, organic development projects, and favourable energy pricing. Despite operating in a capital-intensive industry, Brookfield has consistently maintained robust cash flows and continues to reward shareholders with an attractive dividend yield of 5.41%.

Less risk, more reward

One of the reasons renewable energy stocks like these are less risky lies in their indispensable role in the modern energy landscape. Unlike speculative tech startups, these renewable energy stocks are foundational to the functioning of society. Hydro One’s regulated business model ensures steady income regardless of economic fluctuations. Canadian Utilities’s diversification shields it from sector-specific downturns, and Brookfield’s global reach and asset mix mitigate regional risks. These built-in safeguards make these stocks appealing to conservative and growth-oriented investors alike.

Looking ahead, the future for these renewable energy stocks is bright. Hydro One’s focus on infrastructure upgrades ensures long-term operational resilience. Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to benefit from government incentives and corporate commitments to green energy transitions. Brookfield Renewable stands out for its ambitious expansion plans and ability to capitalize on the increasing global appetite for clean energy solutions. Each of these companies is not just keeping up with the times but actively shaping the future of energy.

Dividends are another reason to love these stocks. Hydro One, Canadian Utilities, and Brookfield Renewable all offer reliable and competitive yields, making them especially attractive to income-focused investors. Hydro One’s forward annual dividend rate of $1.26 reflects its confidence in stable future cash flows. Canadian Utilities boasts a forward annual dividend yield of 5.27%, and Brookfield Renewable offers a yield of 5.41%, underlining their commitment to returning capital to shareholders while sustaining growth.

Foolish takeaway

Hydro One, Canadian Utilities, and Brookfield Renewable Partners are excellent examples of why renewable energy stocks aren’t risky but are instead essential assets in a diversified portfolio. The ability to balance stability with growth potential, coupled with integral roles in the green energy transition, position these companies as some of the best investments in the sector. With robust financials, attractive dividends, and a commitment to sustainability, these stocks offer a reliable way to invest in the future of energy.