Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Bet: BCE’s 10.7% Yield or Telus’s 7.5%?

Better Bet: BCE’s 10.7% Yield or Telus’s 7.5%?

These telecoms and their impressive dividend yields seem to be screaming buys for passive income investors who want a nice payout attached to their blue chips.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

If you’re a Canadian passive income investor who could afford to give themselves a nice raise going into the new year, there are numerous options to pick from on the TSX Index. While the Canadian stock market has notably lagged the U.S. markets (most notably the S&P 500, but especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 exchange), I’d argue that one thing the Canadian market has over the American one is that there are some pretty huge dividend yields out there, at least on average.

Undoubtedly, if you’re a Canadian income investor, the TSX Index is where you’ll want to be. Not just because of the fatter, fancier, and, often, cheaper dividend stocks, but because the exchange rate isn’t all too favourable. Indeed, US$0.68 may not be out of the question for the Canadian dollar if Trump tariffs do come to be. At the same time, some breaths of relief may be in the cards should tariffs be less widespread.

When it comes to such near-term unpredictabilities, I’d say you’re better off not trading them and, instead, playing the long-term game, which entails buying on any meaningful dips with the intent of holding for the years and decades to come. If you’re looking at a dividend yield heavyweight, you stand to be compensated pretty well for your time, even if the stock in question ends up treading water for another few quarters or years.

BCE and Telus: The battle of the yield giants

Regarding Canada’s top dividend yield plays, it’s tough not to bring the leading telecom firms into the conversation. Right now, BCE (TSX:BCE), with its borderline shocking 10.5% dividend yield, and Telus (TSX:T), with a smaller but still very impressive 7.4% yield, seem to be screaming buys for passive income investors who want a nice payout attached to their blue chips.

Indeed, BCE and T shares may have lost their lustre in a massive way in the past few years, but they’re still blue-chip titans that are eager to find a way forward. And with so much pessimism driving down their share prices, I’d argue that they’re terrific contrarian bets for those who want to bolster their income.

While I wouldn’t back up the truck on either telecom stock for their yields, I do find valuations to be so depressed that it’s starting to get absurd. Is the industry under pressure from multiple fronts? Definitely.

Personally, I think those willing to settle for the lower yield (7.4% vs. BCE’s 10.5%) should go with Telus stock. I view it as the less-risky turnaround play that looks to have the better-covered dividend.

Further, the company’s latest dividend hike, I believe, showed the crowds that it’s serious about keeping its dividend “promise” to investors amid trying times.

In a prior piece, I viewed the move as a massive vote of confidence. I still think it could be the deciding factor for investors split between the two telecom titans. Further, I think it speaks a great deal about the potential relief that could be in the cards over the next few years. It’s not just about lower interest rates, either.

And the winner is… Telus.

Personally, I think that Telus’s plan to prioritize what it deems as its “most important customers” is a winning game plan that could help the stock get back on the right track.

And while I’m not against buying shares of both T and BCE stock in one go, I must say I’m a bigger fan of the former, even if it means getting over 3% less yield. Who knows? BCE’s dividend may very well be skating on thin ice as the dividend-cut headlines (I’ve seen at least three in the past month) keep flowing in going into 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Asset Management
Investing

My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These companies are better equipped to weather market volatility and generate above-average returns, especially for long-term investors.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock (TSX:NTR) remains a top choice for 2025, so let's look at what makes it a continued strong option.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Expected to Report Strong Earnings This Quarter

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top TSX stocks are all excellent long-term investments and are expected to report strong quarterly earnings in the…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Investing

Max TFSA Room Hits $102,000 in 2025: Double it in 7 Years With This Strategy

| Andrew Button

You could double your money in just 7.2 years with index ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC).

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks have been bouncing around a lot lately, but these three provide long-term stability right away.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your Savings Into a Passive-Income Powerhouse With 2 Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks could reward investors with increasing dividends for decades.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Investing

The Best Financial Services Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The company's investments into booming sectors such as renewable energy, nuclear power, and AI infrastructure are starting to pay off.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Stocks for Beginners

Set Your Portfolio for Success: Canadian Stock Picks for 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some Canadian stock picks for 2025 and beyond? Here are a handful of options to consider buying that…

Read more »