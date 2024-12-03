Member Login
Top Reasons to Buy Magna Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Magna stock continues to offer a top option for investors looking for dividends, future growth, and value all rolled into one.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a global powerhouse in the automotive manufacturing industry. For investors looking to shift their portfolios into high gear, Magna stock offers several compelling reasons to consider buying and perhaps even buying like there’s no tomorrow. From its strong financial foundation to its future-forward strategies, Magna stock is a company that deserves attention.

Recent performance

Let’s start with Magna stock’s financial performance. In 2023, the company reported annual revenue of $42.8 billion, a significant jump from $37.8 billion in the previous year. That’s a testament to its ability to grow even in a challenging global economic environment. Net income more than doubled from $592 million in 2022 to $1.2 billion in 2023, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and demand for its diverse portfolio of automotive products.

With its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.10 and a forward P/E of just 7.49, Magna stock appears attractively valued for a company of its size and global reach. These numbers signal a steady and stable financial base, giving investors confidence that Magna stock can weather economic shifts while continuing to expand its market footprint.

Plus, Magna stock isn’t just maintaining the status quo. It’s actively positioning itself for the future. A notable move was its acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety in 2023 for $1.5 billion. This strategic acquisition has bolstered Magna’s capabilities in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) space. A critical component of the evolving automotive industry. The integration of active safety technologies positions Magna to be a leader as the industry transitions toward autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.

Returning value

Another reason to consider Magna stock is its unwavering commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company consistently maintained a robust dividend policy, with a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 4.19%. This payout is supported by its manageable payout ratio of just over 50%, signalling that the dividends are not only sustainable but also likely to grow as the company’s earnings expand. The company’s strong cash flow, evidenced by $3.3 billion in operating cash flow over the trailing 12 months, further underscores its ability to sustain these shareholder-friendly policies.

Magna’s position in the automotive supply chain is another feather in its cap. It serves nearly every major automaker globally. Providing everything from powertrain systems to complete vehicle assembly. This diversification in its product offerings and client base reduces its dependence on any single automaker or market, spreading its risk effectively. As electric vehicles (EVs) gain traction, Magna stock is already leveraging its expertise to capitalize on this trend. Its work on EV platforms and battery enclosures has positioned it as a go-to partner for automakers transitioning to electrified fleets.

Moreover, Magna’s valuation is another reason to be excited about its stock. Despite its strong performance and promising outlook, Magna stock trades at an attractive price-to-sales ratio of 0.31 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.06. These figures suggest that Magna is undervalued relative to its peers, providing investors with an opportunity to acquire shares at a discount to their intrinsic value.

Bottom line

Magna stock combines the best of financial strength, strategic vision, shareholder rewards, and future-ready innovation. Its commitment to growth, diversification, and sustainability makes it a standout choice on the TSX. For investors looking for a stock with both immediate appeal and long-term potential, Magna stock is a name that deserves serious consideration.

