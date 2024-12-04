BNS Stock Takes a Hit After Earnings Miss: Is it Time to Buy or Bail?

While all wasn’t rosy about its recent quarterly results, the short-term setbacks might not affect BNS stock’s long-term growth outlook.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) dived by as much as 4.8% in intraday trading on Tuesday after its latest quarterly earnings failed to meet analysts’ estimates. Although a recovery later during the session erased some of these losses, BNS stock still ended the day with a 3.4% decline at $77.10 per share.

Despite this decline, Scotiabank remains a major player in the Canadian financial sector, holding its position as the fourth-largest bank in the country with a market cap of $95.9 billion. However, this dip in BNS stock has trimmed its year-to-date gains to 19.5%, leaving many investors wondering whether this is a buying opportunity or a sign to re-evaluate their position.

In this article, I’ll break down what went wrong in Scotiabank’s latest earnings and help you decide whether BNS stock deserves a place in your portfolio going forward.

Why BNS stock fell sharply after the earnings event

Clearly, the market’s reaction to Scotiabank’s fourth-quarter results of its fiscal year 2024 (ended in October) wasn’t all rosy. A significant impairment charge of $379 million related to its investment in the Bank of Xi’an raised concerns. This charge, coupled with adjustments for software intangible assets and severance provisions, painted a picture of operational headwinds that investors were quick to react to.

Also, while the Canadian lending giant’s adjusted quarterly net profit jumped by 29% YoY (year over year) to $1.6 billion, it still fell short of Street analysts’ expectations. A recent YoY increase in its provisions for credit losses on impaired loans added to the pessimism. This increase could mainly be attributed to Scotiabank’s higher retail credit formations in both Canadian and international banking segments, especially in markets like Mexico and Canada.

These negative factors apparently amplified concerns about the potential impact of economic uncertainties on BNS’s loan portfolio, leading to a selloff in its stock.

But will these short-term setbacks affect Scotiabank’s long-term fundamentals?

While the market’s initial reaction to Scotiabank’s fourth-quarter results focused on its challenges, it’s important to step back a little and see the broader picture, which suggests that these short-term setbacks may not hurt its long-term fundamentals. In fact, BNS’s long-term outlook tells a very different story.

For example, Scotiabank’s international banking segment still continues to be a key pillar of its long-term strategy. By leveraging opportunities in emerging markets like Mexico, Peru, and Chile, the bank continues to show its ability to generate higher margins and revenue growth compared to its domestic operations. In fiscal 2024, BNS saw an 11% YoY rise in adjusted earnings for this segment, supported by disciplined cost control and favourable foreign exchange impacts. This diversification not only reduces its exposure to any single economy but also provides a cushion against localized downturns.

Scotiabank’s latest quarterly results also highlighted improvements in key areas, including an 8% YoY growth in adjusted revenue and strong performance in the global wealth management segment, where its assets under management climbed 17.7% YoY. Similarly, the bank maintained positive operating leverage for the year, reflecting its focus on effective cost management despite challenging economic conditions.

BNS stock: Is it time to buy or bail?

Given all these positive factors, the recent dip in BNS stock could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy this amazing bank stock at a bargain.

With its strong capital position, attractive dividend yield of 5.3%, and diversified revenue streams across high-growth international markets, the bank could continue to post strong growth in the years to come, which should help its share prices inch up.