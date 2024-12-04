Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

National Bank of Canada is a stock I’d consider buying whenever it trades at a reasonable valuation.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Let’s be clear: holding only one stock is generally a bad idea. Diversification is key to reducing risk. Investment experts usually recommend holding a portfolio of at least 20 stocks with minimal correlation to one another. This way, if one stock underperforms, the others may help absorb the losses.

However, in the hypothetical scenario where I could only choose one stock to buy and hold forever, my pick would be the National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). It’s a stock that has consistently outperformed its peers in the Canadian banking sector, and there are several reasons why it would be my top choice.

National Bank of Canada: A top performer in the sector

When it comes to the big banks in Canada, some investors may dismiss National Bank. It is the smallest of the “Big Six” Canadian banks, but its performance has been anything but small. Over the last decade, National Bank of Canada has consistently outperformed the sector, including over the past year, three years, and five years.

A key reason for this success is the bank’s strong management and focus on the Canadian market. By keeping its business primarily within Canada, National Bank has been able to achieve solid and reliable returns. This focus on the home turf has paid off handsomely, both in stability and profitability.

Stellar returns and dividend growth

National Bank’s impressive growth isn’t just theoretical – it’s tangible. Over the past year alone, the stock has soared by 49%, a stellar performance in any market, especially in the banking sector. Much of this growth can be attributed to its strategic acquisition of Canadian Western Bank, a move that promises significant synergies and accelerated growth.

Looking at the longer term, the numbers are even more impressive. Over the last decade, National Bank delivered annualized returns of over 13%, turning an initial investment of $10,000 into roughly $34,189. If you had reinvested dividends, those returns would have been even better – 15.3% annually, bringing your $10,000 to approximately $41,660. Dividend reinvestment has the potential to amplify returns, especially when the stock is a consistent performer like National Bank.

In fact, this top Canadian bank stock has a solid track record of increasing its dividend, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% over the past 10 fiscal years. During periods of economic uncertainty, the bank has kept its dividend steady, showing resilience even in tough times.

Risks and valuation concerns

Like all investments, there are risks involved. One of the primary concerns for National Bank is the integration of Canadian Western Bank, which could bring some short-term challenges. There’s also the matter of valuation – at $140.76 per share at writing, the stock is currently trading at 13.5 times earnings, the highest multiple in the past two decades. A market correction or negative news could cause the stock to pull back.

That said, National Bank’s strong earnings, sustainable dividend, and growth prospects make it a solid long-term pick for anyone looking for a stock to buy and hold.

The Foolish investor takeaway

If I were to invest in only one stock for the long haul, National Bank of Canada would be at the top of my list. It offers impressive returns, a reliable dividend, and a solid management team with a track record of success. While there are always risks involved, National Bank’s resilience and growth potential make it a good investment idea, particularly on meaningful market pullbacks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 20% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Bank Stocks

BNS Stock Takes a Hit After Earnings Miss: Is it Time to Buy or Bail?

| Jitendra Parashar

While all wasn’t rosy about its recent quarterly results, the short-term setbacks might not affect BNS stock’s long-term growth outlook.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Bank Stocks

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? 1 Simple Investment for a Lifetime of Security

| Kay Ng

For new investors, Canadian bank stocks are some of the best investments you can buy with peace of mind on…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 34 in Canada

| Kay Ng

Curious how your TFSA balance compares to others? Here's how you could increase your wealth tax-free.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These financial stocks are top choices for those looking for long-term income, along with security for life!

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock a Good Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) a good buy? Here's a look at a few reasons you may want to…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Big Bank Stocks: How to Find the Best One for You?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Considering an investment in Canada's big bank stocks? Here's a look at some of the best options to buy right…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Bank of Nova Scotia have underperformed their large peers over the past five years. Is one oversold right…

Read more »