Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Stock corrections provide opportunities to buy solid businesses at a discount.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

In volatile market conditions, investors often seek safety in stable, income-generating stocks. The strategy of buying low and selling high is easier said than done, especially during downturns. However, focusing on resilient businesses that consistently deliver profits and reward shareholders can make a significant difference. Here are some safe Canadian stocks to buy now and hold during periods of market uncertainty.

Toronto-Dominion Bank: A strong dividend play amidst challenges

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has faced some turbulence in recent years, underperforming compared to its Big Six peers over the past one, three, and five years. While it’s been a powerhouse in the past, the bank has seen its stock lag. Most recently, it was due to its failed anti-money laundering practice that led to a fine and capped growth in the United States.

Despite this, TD remains a solid choice for investors seeking income. With a dependable dividend yield of 5.1%, it offers reliable cash flow to income-hungry investors, even as the stock price fluctuates. While not as secure as GICs, which guarantee principal protection, TD stock’s long-term value proposition is still intact. For those with a long investment horizon and can weather the volatility, this stock remains a strong income-generating asset.

CAPREIT: A real estate stock with solid upside potential

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) or CAPREIT has experienced a dip, falling over 18% from its peak this year. However, this pullback could be a great buying opportunity for investors. While the stock has struggled recently, analysts believe the REIT is poised for recovery. The most conservative outlook suggests a 12% upside over the next 12 months, while the consensus target hints at a 22% upside from its current price of $45.53 per unit.

CAPREIT also offers a competitive monthly cash distribution yield of 3.3%, making it an attractive alternative to GICs. This combination of capital appreciation potential and consistent monthly income is appealing, especially in uncertain times. With a reputation as a strong, stable business in the residential real estate industry, CAPREIT remains an excellent option for long-term investors looking to diversify and earn passive income.

Exchange Income: A rising star with monthly dividends

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) has garnered attention for its impressive growth and monthly dividend payments. While monthly dividend stocks are relatively rare, Exchange Income’s commitment to providing investors with regular income has made it a popular choice. Over the last year, the stock has risen by 25%, fueled by falling interest rates and growing demand for stable dividend-paying stocks with attractive yields.

Despite its smaller market cap of $2.7 billion and investors who may be less familiar with it, Exchange Income has built a diversified portfolio in aerospace and aviation, and manufacturing. It has maintained a solid dividend-paying history since 2004, highlighting its ability to navigate through economic cycles. Analysts remain bullish on Exchange Income, forecasting a potential 21% upside from its current price of $57 per share.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Market volatility can be unsettling, but it also presents opportunities for savvy investors. Stocks like TD, CAPREIT, and Exchange Income provide reliable income streams and long-term growth potential. By focusing on durable, dividend-paying companies, investors can build a resilient portfolio capable of weathering market storms.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Exchange Income, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Paying Over 6% Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to receive reliable income for years by adding these two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you beat the TSX index over time.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of taking unnecessary risks, conservative Canadian investors want to consider buying these two dividend-paying, blue-chip stocks now and holding…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,284.50 in Total Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock can be a great portfolio addition, but don't ignore returns for a high yield. That's why we're…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create a TFSA that pumps out cash, then ETFs are the safest and easiest option for…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two high-yield dividend ETF powerhouses: one offering a bold 21% yield for risk-takers, the other a steady 7.6% for…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The CRA is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some bad red flags that many investors may be overlooking, but fear not! Here's how to side step…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,727.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are the perfect fit for any TFSA contribution, but after strong earnings, this one should be top of…

Read more »