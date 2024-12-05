Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

If you have a windfall of $5,000, few stocks out there are offering up the growth that these three do.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

Investing $5,000 in the stock market can be both exciting and daunting, especially when considering the diverse opportunities available on the TSX. To make informed decisions, it’s essential to examine recent earnings, past performance, and future outlooks of potential investments. Let’s delve into three notable stocks, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Magna International (TSX:MG), and Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

CNQ

CNQ stands as one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers, with operations spanning Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. In the third quarter of 2024, CNQ reported adjusted net earnings from operations of $0.97 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.90.

However, the Canadian stock faced a 4.7% decline in natural gas production, leading to a 2% drop in overall production to 1.36 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This was attributed to a significant 55.5% drop in realized natural gas prices, prompting CNQ to reduce its planned natural gas well drilling for the year.

Despite these challenges, CNQ’s diversified portfolio and strategic operations have historically enabled it to effectively navigate market volatilities. Looking forward, the Canadian stock’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and its strategic investments in sustainable energy projects position it well to adapt to the evolving energy landscape.

Magna

Magna is a leading global automotive supplier, providing a wide range of products and services to automakers worldwide. As of writing, Magna revised its annual sales and profit forecasts downward, citing expectations of lower vehicle production and weakened demand in the auto industry.

The Canadian stock adjusted its 2024 sales expectations to between $42.2 billion and $43.2 billion, down from the previous estimate of $42.5 billion to $44.1 billion. Plus, the full-year adjusted profit forecast was cut to a range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, from an earlier estimate of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

In the third quarter, Magna reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $1.40, with sales totalling $10.28 billion. These adjustments reflect broader challenges within the automotive sector, including supply chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer demand. Nonetheless, Magna’s extensive product portfolio and strategic partnerships position it to capitalize on emerging trends. These include the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, which could drive future growth.

Shopify

Shopify established itself as a powerhouse in the e-commerce sector, providing a comprehensive platform for businesses to set up and manage online stores. In the third quarter 2024, Shopify reported a 26% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.16 billion – plus a significant rise in gross merchandise volume to $69.72 billion.

The Canadian stock also achieved a net income of $828 million, up from $718 million in the same quarter the previous year. For the fourth quarter, Shopify anticipates revenue growth in the mid- to high-20% range, slightly above analysts’ expectations of 23% growth. This performance underscores Shopify’s ability to scale profitably while maintaining operational leverage and growth potential.

The Canadian stock’s focus on expanding its global footprint and enhancing its platform capabilities positions it well in the burgeoning e-commerce sector, appealing to investors seeking exposure to technology-driven growth.

Bottom line

When considering these investment options, it’s crucial to align your choices with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Diversifying your portfolio across different sectors can help mitigate risks and capitalize on various growth opportunities. Remember, thorough research and a long-term perspective are key to successful investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Paying Over 6% Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to receive reliable income for years by adding these two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you beat the TSX index over time.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of taking unnecessary risks, conservative Canadian investors want to consider buying these two dividend-paying, blue-chip stocks now and holding…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $3,284.50 in Total Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock can be a great portfolio addition, but don't ignore returns for a high yield. That's why we're…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Stock corrections provide opportunities to buy solid businesses at a discount.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With Just $30,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create a TFSA that pumps out cash, then ETFs are the safest and easiest option for…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two high-yield dividend ETF powerhouses: one offering a bold 21% yield for risk-takers, the other a steady 7.6% for…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The CRA is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some bad red flags that many investors may be overlooking, but fear not! Here's how to side step…

Read more »