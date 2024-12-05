Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

If you have a windfall of $5,000, few stocks out there are offering up the growth that these three do.

Investing $5,000 in the stock market can be both exciting and daunting, especially when considering the diverse opportunities available on the TSX. To make informed decisions, it’s essential to examine recent earnings, past performance, and future outlooks of potential investments. Let’s delve into three notable stocks, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Magna International (TSX:MG), and Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

CNQ

CNQ stands as one of Canada’s largest oil and gas producers, with operations spanning Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. In the third quarter of 2024, CNQ reported adjusted net earnings from operations of $0.97 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.90.

However, the Canadian stock faced a 4.7% decline in natural gas production, leading to a 2% drop in overall production to 1.36 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This was attributed to a significant 55.5% drop in realized natural gas prices, prompting CNQ to reduce its planned natural gas well drilling for the year.

Despite these challenges, CNQ’s diversified portfolio and strategic operations have historically enabled it to effectively navigate market volatilities. Looking forward, the Canadian stock’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and its strategic investments in sustainable energy projects position it well to adapt to the evolving energy landscape.

Magna

Magna is a leading global automotive supplier, providing a wide range of products and services to automakers worldwide. As of writing, Magna revised its annual sales and profit forecasts downward, citing expectations of lower vehicle production and weakened demand in the auto industry.

The Canadian stock adjusted its 2024 sales expectations to between $42.2 billion and $43.2 billion, down from the previous estimate of $42.5 billion to $44.1 billion. Plus, the full-year adjusted profit forecast was cut to a range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, from an earlier estimate of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

In the third quarter, Magna reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $1.40, with sales totalling $10.28 billion. These adjustments reflect broader challenges within the automotive sector, including supply chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer demand. Nonetheless, Magna’s extensive product portfolio and strategic partnerships position it to capitalize on emerging trends. These include the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, which could drive future growth.

Shopify

Shopify established itself as a powerhouse in the e-commerce sector, providing a comprehensive platform for businesses to set up and manage online stores. In the third quarter 2024, Shopify reported a 26% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.16 billion – plus a significant rise in gross merchandise volume to $69.72 billion.

The Canadian stock also achieved a net income of $828 million, up from $718 million in the same quarter the previous year. For the fourth quarter, Shopify anticipates revenue growth in the mid- to high-20% range, slightly above analysts’ expectations of 23% growth. This performance underscores Shopify’s ability to scale profitably while maintaining operational leverage and growth potential.

The Canadian stock’s focus on expanding its global footprint and enhancing its platform capabilities positions it well in the burgeoning e-commerce sector, appealing to investors seeking exposure to technology-driven growth.

Bottom line

When considering these investment options, it’s crucial to align your choices with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Diversifying your portfolio across different sectors can help mitigate risks and capitalize on various growth opportunities. Remember, thorough research and a long-term perspective are key to successful investing.