TSX on the Rise: 4 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately

These four stocks continue to gain momentum as shares rise higher, but don’t let that scare you off from future returns!

Momentum stocks can be a thrilling investment strategy, offering the potential for significant returns when chosen carefully. The principle behind momentum investing is straightforward. Stocks that have performed well in the past are likely to continue their upward trajectory, driven by strong fundamentals, market sentiment, and the psychological allure of success. While it requires a keen eye for trends and timing, momentum investing can reward those who understand the nuances of the market. So, let’s look at some options.

Brookfield

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a prime example of a company harnessing momentum effectively. As one of the largest global alternative asset managers, Brookfield oversees over $900 billion in assets, spanning real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity.

The company’s ability to pivot and adapt to market demands has been critical to its long-term success. Brookfield’s recent financial performance highlights its resilience, with revenue growth supported by strong returns in its renewable energy and infrastructure segments. Its global footprint and diversified business model make it a beacon of stability and growth in the ever-changing economic landscape.

Fairfax

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is another standout in the momentum space. As a leader in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, Fairfax has consistently demonstrated financial strength. The company reported a notable 10.2% year-over-year increase in revenue for its most recent quarter. Reflecting robust underwriting performance and strategic investment gains.

Fairfax’s ability to combine traditional insurance operations with savvy investment management has been a winning formula. Its profitability metrics, including a net margin of 11.86% and return on equity of 16.98%, underscore its appeal to investors seeking both growth and stability.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) has also carved out a strong position, particularly in the life insurance and wealth management sectors. The company reported an impressive 19.5% increase in quarterly revenue, driven by robust growth in its Asia and global wealth management operations. Manulife’s ability to capitalize on demographic trends and increasing demand for financial planning services positions it well for the future.

The company’s upcoming leadership transition, with Phil Witherington set to succeed Roy Gori as chief executive officer in May 2025, signals a commitment to innovation and sustained growth. Manulife’s focus on global diversification and digital transformation continues to attract investors looking for a mix of security and growth potential.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) rounds out the group of momentum-driven opportunities. As one of Canada’s leading banks, CIBC has demonstrated impressive resilience in a competitive industry.

In the most recent quarter, the bank reported a significant rise in adjusted net income, reaching $1.89 billion, up from $1.52 billion the previous year. This was partly due to a reduction in credit loss provisions, highlighting improved loan performance and economic conditions. CIBC’s focus on personal and business banking, coupled with a strong dividend yield, has made it a favourite among investors seeking reliable income and capital appreciation.

Considerations

Momentum investing isn’t just about riding the wave of rising stock prices. It’s about identifying the underlying factors driving that growth. The recent performance of these companies underscores why momentum stocks can be so attractive. Brookfield has capitalized on its diversified assets to weather economic fluctuations and continue expanding its footprint. Fairfax’s dual focus on insurance and investments has allowed it to thrive even in challenging market conditions. Manulife’s strong performance in Asia and its proactive leadership changes reflect a company poised for sustained success. Meanwhile, CIBC’s ability to deliver strong earnings growth while maintaining a healthy dividend yield makes it a compelling option for income-focused investors.

Momentum investing can yield substantial rewards, particularly with companies that exhibit strong fundamentals, consistent performance, and clear growth strategies. However, it’s important to remember that the market is inherently unpredictable, and momentum can shift quickly.

Bottom line

For investors, Brookfield, Fairfax, Manulife, and CIBC represent a compelling mix of growth, stability, and income potential. Their strong recent performances, strategic outlooks, and positions in key industries make them standout options on the TSX. As always, successful investing requires balancing risk and reward, and momentum stocks like these offer an exciting opportunity to achieve that balance.