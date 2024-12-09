Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

When searching for strong long-term investment opportunities, the key is to identify companies with a solid track record, a robust financial foundation, and clear growth potential. Long-term investing requires patience. Yet, when done right, it can yield significant rewards. So, let’s look at why Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) fit the bill.

Strong finances

First and foremost, the financial health of a company is paramount. Strong revenue growth, stable margins, and consistent profitability signal that a business is well-managed and able to withstand economic challenges.

Waste Connections shines in this area, reporting a 13.3% increase in third-quarter revenue to $2.338 billion, with operating income climbing to $475.3 million from $353 million the previous year. This highlights not only its growth trajectory but also its ability to manage costs effectively while scaling operations.

Similarly, Dollarama stock posted an impressive 7.4% year-over-year growth in quarterly revenue, reaching $1.56 billion. Its net earnings rose even more sharply, up 16.3%, demonstrating strong demand and effective cost management.

Essential industries

Another important factor is the industry in which the company operates. Companies in sectors with stable or growing demand are more likely to provide steady returns over time. Waste Connections operates in the essential waste management industry, where demand is consistent regardless of economic conditions. Its recurring revenue model, built around long-term contracts, provides stability and predictability.

Meanwhile, Dollarama stock thrives in the discount retail sector, which historically performs well even during economic downturns. As consumers tighten their budgets, Dollarama stock’s affordable product offerings become increasingly attractive, cementing its resilience in fluctuating markets.

Management effectiveness is equally crucial. Companies led by visionary, strategic leaders tend to outperform over the long run. Waste Connections’s leadership has demonstrated expertise in executing acquisitions while maintaining profitability, a testament to its disciplined growth strategy. Dollarama stock, however, continues to execute its expansion plans with precision.

With over 1,400 stores in Canada and ongoing plans for new openings, its management team has shown exceptional skill in scaling operations without compromising profitability. Return on equity (ROE) for Dollarama stands at a staggering 156.46%, underscoring its ability to generate exceptional returns on shareholder investments.

Future outlook

Growth prospects are another critical element to consider. Companies with clear plans for expansion, product diversification, or market penetration offer a compelling case for long-term investors. Waste Connections is capitalizing on its market leadership by expanding its footprint through acquisitions and adding new geographies and capabilities to its portfolio. Its forward-looking strategies are supported by a strong cash flow of $2.22 billion, which allows for reinvestment into growth initiatives.

Similarly, Dollarama stock has been a master at organic growth, driven by store expansion and its commitment to keeping prices low. With consistent revenue growth and high operating margins, it remains well-positioned to capture market share in the retail space.

The future outlook is where long-term investors can get truly excited. Waste Connections is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing urbanization and increased environmental regulations. These are likely to drive demand for its services. The company’s investments in technology and sustainability initiatives ensure it remains a leader in the waste management sector. For Dollarama, the future looks equally bright as it continues to capture market share in Canada and explores potential international expansion.

Bottom line

Ultimately, when looking for strong long-term holds, focus on companies with sound financials, effective management, growth potential, and a proven ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. Waste Connections and Dollarama stock check all these boxes, making them standout picks for investors seeking stability and growth. The performance history, strategic positioning, and bright future make them worthy additions to any portfolio focused on long-term wealth creation.