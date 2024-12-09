Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

TFSA investors can make one high-quality stock their anchor holding to receive pension-like income for life.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Single-stock investing remains a worthwhile strategy, but today’s practical advice is diversifying. You reduce or spread the risk if you hold stocks from various sectors. However, if you’re a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investor, you can buy one high-quality stock now and hold it forever.  

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a no-nonsense investment if you build a nest egg through your TFSA. This $97.4 billion bank, Canada’s oldest financial institution, has endured two World Wars, the Great Depression, and numerous financial crises since its founding in 1817.

There are compelling reasons to own BMO besides its strong capital position. With a fresh $7,000 annual contribution limit in 2025, consider making BMO your anchor stock in your TFSA stock portfolio if it isn’t yet.

Dividend pioneer

Due to its lengthy dividend payment history, dividend pioneer BMO is the undisputable choice of passive-income investors. The track record is 195 years and counting, which no investor or retiree could outlive. If you invest today, the share price is $134.09 (+7.37% year to date), and the dividend yield is 4.64%. The payout frequency is quarterly.

Strategic acquisition

BMO has growth goals, and acquiring Bank of the West in February 2023 is one way to expand its presence in key U.S. growth markets. The footprint in 32 states would accelerate the growth of BMO’s national specialty commercial businesses and give more customers access to its digital banking platform.

Darryl White, chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, said about the strategic acquisition, “We will deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets, combining the strength of our digital banking platform and a strong team of bankers to generate leading customer growth.”

Bank of the West operates in the largest and fastest-growing U.S. markets, which should also help fuel BMO’s growth. The US16.3 billion deal is the most significant in Canada’s banking history. BMO completed the core and digital platform after eight months.

According to Mahen Namaswayan, Head of Technology and Operations Mergers and Acquisitions at BMO, the bank boasts a Digital-First model. It will deliver greater convenience and speed to customers while providing scale and product options across the U.S.

Financial performance

The high interest rate environment affected bank stocks, including BMO. Fortunately, the Bank of Canada’s rate-cutting cycle is ongoing, and inflation has moderated. In the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 (nine months ending July 31, 2024), BMO’s net income rose 84.2% year over year to $5 billion.

However, provision for credit losses (PCL) increased 29.2% to $2.2 billion from a year ago. Nonetheless, BMO announced a 5% dividend hike for Q4 fiscal 2024. “With our strategic goals firmly in place, a strong balance sheet, robust capital and liquidity, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders,” White said.

Lifetime contribution limit

The TFSA lifetime contribution limit will rise to $102,000 on January 1, 2025, for those who turned 18 before 2009 and have never contributed to a TFSA. An investment of the same amount in BMO converts into $1,183.20 in tax-free, pension-like quarterly income, and the principal remains intact.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Telecom Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right stock from a heavily discounted sector may require scrutiny of the stock's finances and prospects.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Is Keyera Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Keyera looks like an excellent buy, given its consistent dividend growth, healthy growth prospects, and cheaper valuation.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance for Canadian Parents in Their 40s

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents needing to catch up with their TFSA could be in for quite the journey, which is why investors need…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Before Prices Skyrocket: Act Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two growth stocks with good revenue visibility are well-positioned to soar higher in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying While They’re Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are the perfect trio for investors looking for long-term growth at one heck of a deal.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer the perfect trio for investors looking for growth, income, and long-term holds.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025 Stays at $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA contribution limit for 2025 stays at $7,000, but it's still a game-changing milestone for Canadian savers.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks solid track record of dividend payments and visibility over future earnings and payouts

Read more »