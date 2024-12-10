Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

These Canadian stocks have been consistently rewarding shareholders with regular dividend payouts for decades.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian dividend stocks with a solid payout history, a growing earnings base, and sustainable yield can help generate decades of passive income. For instance, leading Canadian stocks have been consistently rewarding shareholders with regular dividends for years. So, if you want worry-free passive income, here are three fundamentally strong stocks worth buying right now.

Passive-income stock #1

Investors seeking decades of passive income could consider adding top Canadian utility stocks. These companies are known for their resilient and growing payouts. Notably, their rate-regulated businesses generate predictable cash flows, supporting steady dividend payouts. Among the leading utility stocks, investors could add Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) to their portfolios.

Canadian Utilities offers natural gas and electricity services and has an unparalleled streak of dividend increases—52 consecutive years, the longest in Canadian corporate history. Moreover, Canadian Utilities stock offers a solid yield of about 5%.  

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities’s highly contracted and regulated earnings base will likely support future dividend growth. The company continues to invest in regulated utilities and long-term, contracted assets, which will expand its rate base and earnings, driving higher dividend payments. Further, its payout ratio is sustainable in the long term.

Passive-income stock #2

Top Canadian energy infrastructure companies are known for their resilient dividend payouts. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a reliable stock in the energy infrastructure space that is worth buying for decades of passive income. Enbridge has paid dividends for about seven decades. Moreover, it has increased them by nearly three decades.

Enbridge’s extensive network of liquid pipelines across key supply and demand zones, high system utilization rate, power-purchase agreements, and regulated tolling frameworks position it well to generate solid earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share, supporting its dividend increases.

Further, Enbridge’s continued investments in traditional and renewable energy assets, low-risk utility-like projects, and strategic acquisitions augur well for long-term growth and will likely support its future payouts.

Enbridge projects a mid-single-digit increase in its EPS and DCF per share, positioning it well to grow its future dividend. It offers a high yield of over 6% and has a sustainable payout ratio of 60-70% of its DCF.

Passive-income stock #3

The leading Canadian banks have been paying dividends for decades, making them reliable investments for passive-income investors. For instance, top Canadian financial institutions have uninterruptedly paid dividends for over a century. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) looks attractive among these firms for its longest-running dividend-payout record.

This Canadian financial services company has paid dividends for 195 years, which reflects the resilience of its payouts. Moreover, the bank has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 5% over the past 15 years, rewarding shareholders with steady income growth.

Bank of Montreal continues to capture a larger share of its core markets, supported by its robust customer acquisition strategies. Further, its diversified revenue base, expansion into high-growth markets, solid credit performance, and operating efficiency augur well for earnings growth and future dividend payments.

The financial services giant expects its earnings to grow at a high single-digit rate, which will enable it to grow its future dividend at a healthy pace. Bank of Montreal has a conservative payout ratio and offers a dividend yield of 4.5%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks provide everything investors need: long-term stability and passive income to boot.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

End-of-Year Retirement Planning: 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right stocks for the retirement portfolio differs from investor to investor. However, there are some top stocks that…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Volatility Growth Stocks for Promising Returns

| Adam Othman

Conservative investors may prefer low-volatility and consistent growth stocks over explosive but relatively risky picks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $40,505.97 With This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Making money can seem so difficult, but if you find the right ETF and reinvest dividends for the long term,…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay attractive dividends for TFSA investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

BMO High Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) and another top dividend ETF are worth holding onto for years.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

The buy-and-hold Dividend Aristocrats, especially those offering decent capital appreciation or preservation potential, can form the backbone of a strong…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Asset Management Stock in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that has crushed broader market returns over the last two years.

Read more »