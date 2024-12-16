Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Sector: Correction or Boom? What to Expect in 2025

Energy Sector: Correction or Boom? What to Expect in 2025

Understanding the direction a sector might take, considering sector-specific and macro factors, can help you make wise investment decisions.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

If we gauge the performance of the Canadian energy sector from the energy composite index, the 2024 performance can be divided into two segments. The performance was quite decent in the first quarter, but since hitting the peak in April, the index has mostly hovered around a mean value, and the overall trend has been downward. The index has slumped over 11% since the peak in April.

Unfortunately, things don’t look that great for 2025 as well. The chances of oil prices going down further are high, which may lead to a correction in the sector.

An upstream energy company

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the largest energy companies in Canada by several metrics. It’s one of the few large-cap stocks close to or beyond the $100 billion mark (with its current market cap of around $97 billion). It also boasts the largest crude oil and natural gas reserves in the country, the largest crude oil producer, and the second biggest natural gas producer.

As an upstream company, Canadian Natural Resources is quite vulnerable to oil price dips, but historically, the company has survived such slumps quite well. One reason behind this is the company’s low-cost production, which gives it more leeway.

But the market dynamics are still taking their toll on the stock. It has fallen 18% from the yearly peak. If a correction happens, the stock may fall even harder. One benefit would be its yield rising to mouthwatering levels. It’s already at 4.8%.

An integrated energy company

Integrated energy companies like Suncor (TSX:SU) may react differently to the same kind of headwinds. First, they have more room to absorb the negative impact of low oil prices. They can manage the profit margin and expenses by making adjustments to their midstream and, most importantly, downstream businesses.

This may be why Suncor stock is handling the current index slump quite well. It’s plateauing but not falling yet. But that doesn’t mean it would be able to sustain low oil prices and demand in the long term. The company has already slashed its dividends once during the pandemic.

It may do so again if the market is weak enough. Also, as an integrated company, Suncor is also vulnerable to downstream-impacting factors like electric vehicles gaining more traction.

A midstream energy company

Midstream companies, especially giants like Enbridge (TSX:ENB), might fare well even if the energy sector enters a correction phase. The company already has a history of contrarian performance. It slumped when the rest of the energy sector was bullish, and now, when the sector/index is relatively weak, the stock is going up at a decent pace.

Part of the reason behind this midstream “safety” is that as a pipeline company, its revenue is tied to the contracts upstream companies make with it. These contracts are relatively long-term and don’t change much, regardless of the oil prices.

A significant slump in oil demand and smaller quantities transporting via Enbridge’s pipelines may impact its top line, but otherwise, the company is safe. It has an additional cushion in the form of a gas utility business.

Foolish takeaway

The three energy stocks may behave differently in the correction mode. They will also behave quite differently in a bullish market, but the chances of such a market manifesting are low compared to a correction (that seems more likely).

However, a correction may not be a bad thing, especially if you are eyeing some of these energy stocks for their dividends, as it may allow you to lock in a high yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

| Kay Ng

Both of these energy stocks offer nice yields that serve as a foundation for solid long-term returns potential.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Cenovus Energy Stock in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap energy stock and TSX30 winner is a screaming buy for its bright business outlook and visible growth potential.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Baytex just hit a 12-month low. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is South Bow Stock a Buy After its Split From TC Energy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let’s see if South Bow stock's current valuation makes sense.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 24% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Energy Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield ETF with North America’s energy giants as top holdings pay monthly dividends.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Energy ETF to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Hamilton energy ETF is diversified across North America and pays a 10% yield.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains a top utility stock long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »