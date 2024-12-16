Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Bank Stock Has Nearly Doubled in 14 Months

This Canadian Bank Stock Has Nearly Doubled in 14 Months

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock is really gaining in momentum lately. The stock looks like a great buy going into 2025!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian bank stocks are slowly starting to wake up again, with some of the better performers now making new all-time highs. Undoubtedly, the post-pandemic environment hasn’t been all too kind for the big banks, but as interest rates begin to inch lower, I think a number of well-run banks will return to the loan growth track as their credit headwinds continue to fade.

Indeed, not all Canadian banks have participated in the recent second-half upswing. Either way, the banks finally look to be worth banking on as a source of long-term capital gains and growing passive income.

As we head into 2025, there’s a lot in the way of economic and industry uncertainty. The sagging loonie and the threat of 25% tariffs may just put a bit of a dampener on the broad rally in the TSX Index. Regardless, I think the longer-term trajectory for the bank stocks looks incredibly good. And with that, it may be time to check in with the banks as they attempt to make up for lost time by continuing the recent momentum that began earlier in the summer.

CIBC stock has surged over 95% since last year’s lows. There may be more room to run!

CIBC (TSX:CM) was one of the notable outperformers this year, with shares close to new all-time highs just shy of $95 per share. The $89.7 billion bank has seen its shares rocket more than 47% year to date and just north of 95% since its lows in late October of 2023.

Indeed, it’s quite uncommon to see a bank stock, especially a relative underdog (at least in terms of market cap), nearly double in around 14 months. Of course, another doubling in the next two years is highly unlikely, at least in my opinion, given the degree of multiple expansion and renewed optimism for the path ahead. But does that mean the stock can’t continue to score satisfactory or even market-beating results moving forward?

Definitely not. CIBC is firing on all cylinders again, and while the low-hanging fruit has been grabbed by the bravest of contrarian investors as CM stock eventually hit bottom more than a year ago, I still see significant value to be had in the name as it aims to break past the $100 level.

At the time of writing, shares of CM go for 12.94 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) — pretty cheap. The 4.02% dividend yield isn’t as swollen as it used to be. Arguably, the previously swelled yield is back to normalized conditions. Still, it’s nice to have a growing dividend alongside newfound momentum for those seeking total returns (gains plus dividends).

CIBC is no longer the “cheap one” of the Big Six Canadian banks, but still a solid value option for income investors!

Sure, CIBC is no longer the value play of the Big Six. It’s now more of a fairly valued top performer. Still, if you’re looking to ride on the back of a well-run dividend grower into the new year, I’d look no further than the name, especially as rates retreat and the domestic mortgage business becomes less of a worry for investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Stock: TD vs EQB Inc

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a giant in banking, but EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is growing faster.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is down about 12% in 2024. Is it now oversold?

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Bank Stocks

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique Hamilton ETF gives you 1.25x leveraged exposure to Canada's Big Six bank stocks.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Bank Stocks

2 Strong Bank Stocks to Consider Before Year-End

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two top Canadian bank stocks before the year-end could help you receive strong returns on your investments in…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Stocks for Beginners

How to Grow Your TFSA Well Past the Average

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need to catch up quick with your TFSA? Consider some regular contributions to this top bank stock, as well as…

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Bank Stocks

Shocking Declines: Canadian Stocks That Disappointed Investors in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank and Telus International are two TSX stocks that are trading below 52-week highs in December 2024.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

These Cheap Canadian Bank Stocks Offer 5% Yields

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another 5%-yielder are worth banking on for the long run.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Is Laurentian Bank Stock a Buy for its 6.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank stock may have a stellar dividend yield, but there are several risks involved with taking on this stock…

Read more »