Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Value Stocks Poised for Recovery in the Coming Year

Canadian Value Stocks Poised for Recovery in the Coming Year

Read on to see how investor perception is not always right. Cineplex and Enbridge are two of the best Canadian value stocks today.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index up more than 55% so far this year, it might seem that there are no reasonably priced value stocks anymore. Yet, there’s always a company or industry that’s going through a hard time. If you dig deep enough, you can find these companies and snatch them up while they’re trading at value stock valuations.

Let’s take a look at two such Canadian value stocks that I believe are setting up to be outperformers in the next year.

Cineplex

We all know Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) as the dominant movie exhibition company in Canada. But what many of us don’t know is that Cineplex is more than that. It’s a diversified entertainment company whose movie exhibition segment currently accounts for 78% of total revenue. Other revenue sources include Cineplex’s location-based entertainment segment, which hosts activities such as video gaming, bowling, and dining.

Today Cineplex is a Canadian value stock that emerged after some very difficult years. First, the pandemic threatened Cineplex’s very survival, and then the writer’s strike dried up movie content and kept the company in the red. As a result of all of this suffering, there is a silver lining, however. We now have the opportunity to buy Cineplex at historically cheap valuations. In fact, given Cineplex’s cash flow generating capacity and relative stability, the stock is one of the best value stocks out there.

Trading at a mere 14 times next year’s earnings, Cineplex stock is not reflecting the likely ramp up in earnings and cash flow in the next year. The company’s recent box office results highlight the growing momentum and positive potential. In Cineplex’s latest quarter, box office revenue came in at 98% of pre-pandemic levels. In November, it came in at 94% of pre-pandemic levels. So we can see that a full recovery to 2019 levels is in the cards. Yet, Cineplex stock trades at a fraction of what it traded at then – more than 60% lower. A true value stock.

Enbridge – the perpetual value stock

Enbridge Inc.(TSX:ENB) has been a value stock for a long as I can remember. There’s something about the pipeline business that has turned investors off. Maybe it’s the trouble that these companies had in the approval process of new pipelines. Or it’s the high capital intensity of the business. It could also be the push for clean energy.

In reality, it’s probably a bit of all these reasons. But whatever the reasons, the fact is the Enbridge stock remains a value stock. Trading at 19 times next year’s expected earnings, this value stock has so much more potential than investors give it credit for.

Firstly, it is a defensive stock. In fact, its acquisition of three U.S. gas utilities from Dominion Energy add low-risk, regulated revenue streams to Enbridge. This adds greater stability to the company, further de-risking its growth outlook.

Secondly, Enbridge is benefitting from the growth in the natural gas business. Global demand for North American liquified natural gas (LNG) and new data centre demand will continue to fuel its pipeline business for years to come.

Finally, Enbridge has a business model that churns out predictable, recurring cash flow, with plenty of growth to be had. Enbridge stock remains a Canadian value stock that does not seem to reflect these realities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Cineplex and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends can compound over time
Bank Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 11% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a growth stock that took a beating recently. Here's why it might be a good dip…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

First Quantum stock has nearly doubled in share price in the last year, but is more on the way for…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Could Buying BCE Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE stock's 10.1% dividend yield attracts income seekers, but sustainability concerns linger amid telecom sector challenges. New U.S. expansion could…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock On Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Kay Ng

This TSX stock might be down, but it's not out. It offers a nice 4.3% dividend and has growth potential…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are perfect for any portfolio, and with recent dividend increases, these Canadian stocks are the perfect…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 9.44% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, monthly dividend stocks are great. But what if you can get some of the best dividend stocks out there…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends and could deliver decent upside in the next few years.

Read more »