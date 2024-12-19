Member Login
Home » Investing » A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

Here’s why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) appears to be overlooked and under-valued relative to its peers right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian energy sector is certainly hard to handicap right now. With Canadian exports to the U.S. now in the crosshairs of President-elect Donald Trump, some companies, such as Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), are seeing significant selling pressure, as the chart below shows.

However, I think there could be a counter-argument to this recent selling and a bullish thesis around Suncor that’s worth exploring. Here’s why I think Suncor could be in for a great year of growth in 2025.

Energy stocks could be surprising winners

One of the downsides of a new Trump administration is the higher interest rates, as the Federal Reserve looks set to tamp down on increasing inflation expectations by keeping interest rates higher for longer. For investors, that may not be a great thing, as these higher interest rates should result in higher discount rates and lower valuations over time. Additionally, a rising U.S. dollar should continue to result in capital flows into the U.S., where there’s less currency-related risk.

But if inflation expectations do pick up, Canadian energy producers such as Suncor could benefit. The fact that the company is selling its Canadian oil to U.S. companies and receiving U.S. dollars for said oil could position the company much better than many of its domestic peers.

This currency exchange and the commodity-related upside are often overlooked by the market in times of turmoil. And while it’s certainly possible that Canada could slip into a recession or other major geopolitical issues could arise that would dent demand, if the soft-landing narrative remains in place, we’re going to need a lot more energy over time. And despite tariff talk, it’s clear that Trump wants to see lower prices at the pump, so investors have reason to believe that oil producers could (and likely should) be spared from any future tariff wars that may or may not heat up.

Key growth drivers worth watching

Aside from the company’s overall bullish backdrop (at least, I’d argue that), there are some other key growth drivers that may be worth paying attention to.

For one, the company’s very low-cost extraction processes for its operations in Canada’s oil sands are really second to none. This operating model is what has allowed Suncor to turn a profit when oil prices were much lower than they are today. And if we do see an inflationary surge in prices, that would only benefit this energy exporter to an outsized degree.

Ultimately, I think oil prices will stabilize and provide relatively consistent growth for Suncor over the next four years. Yes, there may be bumps along the way. But overall, the company’s revenue and earnings growth profile should stay intact so long as no major bombshells are dropped on the company from here.

Bottom line

Overall, I think Suncor is perhaps one of the best North American energy plays right now, and the market is overlooking or undervaluing it to a significant degree. This is a company that remains a cash flow machine in a crucial industry when it comes to various geopolitical drivers (North American energy independence for example).

Thus, I think the narrative around this company could shift once Trump shifts his tone on Canadian tariffs, particularly for the oil and gas industry. Investors may want to get ahead of the curve — I don’t think this is a falling knife, not yet, at least.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Energy Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) stock, a TSX growth juggernaut delivering record returns and poised for even more success in 2025.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Energy Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Renewable Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the world going green, but a shift in politics in the United States, where does that leave a company…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

1 Miracle-Working Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buying a stock while it's down is a time-tested strategy of long-term investors. This energy stock has the added bonus…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Aristocrat I’d Buy Over This Dividend King Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are strong contenders for any portfolio, but one might edge out the other.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years? 

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock is trading at its five-year high on growing demand for oil and gas. What do the next five…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector: Correction or Boom? What to Expect in 2025

| Adam Othman

Understanding the direction a sector might take, considering sector-specific and macro factors, can help you make wise investment decisions.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

| Kay Ng

Both of these energy stocks offer nice yields that serve as a foundation for solid long-term returns potential.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Cenovus Energy Stock in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap energy stock and TSX30 winner is a screaming buy for its bright business outlook and visible growth potential.

Read more »