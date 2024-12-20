Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

Here’s why this Warren Buffett stock is a timeless buy and hold.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

Normally, if someone asked me what single stock to buy and hold forever, I’d laugh and suggest an exchange-traded fund (ETF) instead. Diversification is critical, after all. But today, I’ll make one exception.

If I were forced at gunpoint to put my entire portfolio into one stock and hold it forever, there’s one U.S. company I’d choose: Warren Buffett’s legendary conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). Here’s why.

It’s a highly diversified holding company

Operating companies run a specific business, like selling cars or making toothpaste. Holding companies, however, own stakes in multiple businesses, essentially acting as a parent organization. Berkshire Hathaway is the latter, and it’s an absolute powerhouse.

Berkshire wholly owns over 60 private businesses spanning diverse industries like insurance, manufacturing, railroads, retail, utilities, and energy. Its portfolio includes well-known names like GEICO, Fruit of the Loom, Duracell, Dairy Queen, BNSF Railway, Lubrizol, and See’s Candies. And the list goes on.

But that’s just the private side. Berkshire also boasts a massive portfolio of public equities, with significant positions in blue-chip U.S. companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express, Chevron, Bank of America, Moody’s, and Kraft Heinz.

In essence, owning Berkshire Hathaway isn’t like owning a single stock—it’s like owning a diversified mix of both private and public businesses. Even better, Berkshire takes cash flows generated by its private companies and reinvests them into public equities, creating a unique growth engine.

It’s sitting on a massive cash pile

Warren Buffett and the management team at Berkshire Hathaway are as conservative as it gets. They don’t chase trends or succumb to FOMO (the fear of missing out) by buying overpriced “hot” stocks. Instead, they’re perfectly content to sit on cash until the right opportunities arise.

As of the most recent quarter, Berkshire’s cash reserves totalled a staggering $325.21 billion. To put that into perspective, they could outright buy some of the largest U.S. companies.

This cash isn’t just collecting dust, either. It’s parked in ultra-safe investments like U.S. Treasury securities, earning the risk-free rate. While the return might seem paltry, with that much cash, Berkshire is still generating millions in risk-free income every month.

What sets Berkshire apart is its patience. I trust Buffett and his team will deploy this capital wisely when the time is right, just as they did during the 2008 financial crisis, snapping up bargains while the market floundered. It’s this disciplined approach that makes Berkshire’s cash pile a powerful weapon.

It doesn’t pay dividends

Normally, a company not paying dividends might seem like a downside. But when it comes to Berkshire Hathaway, it’s a feature, not a bug.

Here’s why: dividends, while appealing, have tax consequences outside registered accounts like a Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan. Every year, you’ll face taxes on dividend income, which creates a drag on your long-term returns.

For someone like me, who’s more interested in total return—the combined impact of share price growth and reinvested profits—dividends become less relevant.

Berkshire’s approach solves this. Instead of paying out dividends, it reinvests earnings back into its businesses or adds to its cash pile to seize future opportunities. This means I don’t have to file a T5 every year, and my returns compound tax-efficiently over the long term. Win-win.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, and Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sell-offs are not the harbinger of doom they may seem at first glance. In fact, they could be opportunities.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are top choices not just because of past performance, but future outlook through 2025.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,788.50 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock can create massive passive income should it climb once more as it has in the past…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with 5% week-to-date losses, the TSX Composite remains on track to end the second consecutive week in the…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The time has come to invest in yourself by making sure to meet that contribution limit for 2024 and get…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

| Andrew Button

ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) can be good uses of TFSA contribution room.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has a long and storied history as a stable dividend provider. But is this dividend stock hitting a…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold: Buy, Sell or Hold in 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

As global economic uncertainties support a positive gold outlook, analysts are bullish on this gold stock.

Read more »