Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

These two top TSX stocks from the tech sector have the high potential to deliver strong returns in the coming years.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite has risen over 17% so far in 2024 as investors expect a gradually improving economic environment to boost corporate earnings in the coming years. This is one of the key reasons why most high-growth stocks have seen a spectacular rally. As we look ahead to 2025, certain businesses on the TSX could take this strong momentum even further, backed mainly by strong fundamentals, innovative business models, and exposure to fast-growing markets.

In this article, I’ll spotlight two top TSX stocks from the tech sector that could continue to soar in 2025 and beyond, making them attractive buys right now.

Celestica stock

After registering a 154% jump in 2023, the rally in Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock gained further steam in 2024 as it currently trades with 253% year-to-date gains. With this, CLS stock is now trading at $136.94 per share with a market cap of $15.9 billion. And I expect the ongoing strength in its financials amid strong demand for its services to keep driving the stock higher in 2025 and beyond.

In the trailing 12 months, Celestica’s total revenue rose 17.5% YoY (year over year) to US$9.2 billion due mainly to strong demand in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, which surged by 42% in the third quarter alone. This growth reflects the company’s ability to tap into the rapidly expanding cloud computing and AI (artificial intelligence) markets, driven by its innovative solutions and robust customer relationships. More importantly, Celestica’s adjusted earnings in the last four quarters combined have jumped by over 60% YoY to US$3.57 per share, beating Street analysts’ expectations by a big margin.

This strong financial performance encouraged Celestica’s management to raise its full-year 2024 outlook, signalling continued confidence in its growth trajectory. The company now expects revenue to reach US$9.6 billion, up from its earlier projection of US$9.45 billion. In addition to these positive factors, Celestica’s continued focus on strategic partnerships and expansion into high-growth industries make it an excellent long-term buy, in my opinion.

Descartes Systems stock

Currently trading with a strong 49% year-to-date gain, while Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) hasn’t experienced the same level of explosive growth as Celestica of late, it has quietly built a reputation as a consistent performer in the TSX tech sector. With the current market price of $164.50 per share, DSG stock has a market cap of $14 billion.

If you don’t know it already, this Waterloo-based company mainly focuses on logistics and supply chain management solutions, providing software and services that help businesses streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Despite recent macroeconomic risks, Descartes continues to impress investors with its strong and steady financial growth trends. In the latest quarter ended in October 2024, the company reported a 17% YoY increase in revenue to US$168.8 million, driven mainly by its services segment. Also, its adjusted quarterly earnings climbed by 35.5% from a year ago to US$0.42 per share.

With recent acquisitions, including MyCarrierPortal and Sellercloud, Descartes is expanding its portfolio to address evolving logistics and e-commerce challenges, which could help it sustain strong growth trends in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

gift is bigger than the other
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in December

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock is rallying big in December as the company reports better-than-expected earnings. The future looks bright.

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia and TSM are two AI stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations and remain well-poised to deliver outsized returns.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Where Will Constellation Software Be in 1 Year? 

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock is an evergreen growth stock you can buy and hold for decades. Here’s what 2025 could look…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

Rebalancing Your Portfolio for 2025? 3 Growth Stocks to Consider

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the best growth stocks Canada has to offer and why these gems may be worth buying…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for top tech stocks, these AI stocks are certainly ones to consider for long-term gains.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Puja Tayal

AMD stock has underperformed other AI chip stocks in 2024, creating a compelling opportunity to buy the dip.

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here is one of the very few tech stocks that has proven time and again to be a great buy…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sell-offs are not the harbinger of doom they may seem at first glance. In fact, they could be opportunities.

Read more »