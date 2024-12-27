Member Login
Home » Investing » Is ATD Stock a Buy?

Is ATD Stock a Buy?

ATD stock is among the largest companies in Canada and trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience store giant that has been a remarkable Canadian success story. Over the past several decades, Alimentation Couche-Tard has transformed from a single store in Quebec to a retail powerhouse with more than 14,000 locations across multiple continents.

While several brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled to build consistent shareholder wealth in recent years, ATD stock has more than tripled investor returns since December 2014. If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 250%.

Valued at a market cap of $76.4 billion, Alimentation Couche-Tard is among the largest companies in Canada, which continues to deliver impressive returns to shareholders via a combination of strategic acquisitions, operational efficiency, and an ability to adapt to changing consumer habits.

As investors search for resilient stocks in an uncertain market, let’s examine whether ATD deserves a spot in your portfolio.

A strong performance in fiscal Q2 of 2025

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a retail heavyweight that has demonstrated resilience despite facing macro headwinds amid sluggish consumer spending. In the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2025 (ended in October), ATD reported net earnings of $709 million or $0.75 per share. It saw a decline in same-store merchandise sales across regions, including Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Alternatively, ATD continues to execute its growth strategy aggressively, pursuing the acquisition of Seven & I while announcing a $1.6 billion deal to acquire GetGo’s network of 270 stores. It is evident that ATD remains focused on future growth as it opened 14 new stores in Q2 and is on track to add more than 100 new locations in North America in fiscal 2025.

To offset challenging economic conditions, ATD has implemented several customer-focused initiatives. For example, its new meal deal program in the U.S. generates strong results, allowing the company to sell more than 300,000 meals weekly while its private label products are experiencing high single-digit growth.

Notably, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s private label products are experiencing high single-digit growth while its loyalty program is gaining traction. Its U.S. Inner Circle membership reached 8.3 million customers, an increase of 12% year over year. Additionally, its fuel business maintained healthy margins due to promotional activities and customer discounts.

From an operational perspective, ATD successfully navigated hurricane disruptions south of the border while progressing in integrating its European acquisitions, including TotalEnergies assets. Further, ATD’s electric vehicle charging network expanded to 2,900 charge points while related transactions grew by 65% year over year.

With $2.2 billion in cash and $2.7 billion in available credit, ATD is well capitalized as it ended Q2 with a leverage ratio of 2.07 times.

Is ATD stock undervalued?

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.78 per share, up from just $0.02 per share in 2006. Its strong financials and widening profit margins have allowed ATD to raise dividends by more than 20% annually for almost two decades.

The company’s board of directors recently raised the quarterly dividend by 11.4% year over year to $0.195 per share while allocating more than $500 million towards share buybacks.

Analysts tracking ATD stock expect adjusted earnings per share to expand from $2.81 in fiscal 2024 to $3.33 in fiscal 2026. So, priced at 24 times forward earnings, ATD stock is reasonably priced given its growth estimates.  Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to gain over 12% in 2025, given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 27

| Jitendra Parashar

With 1% week-to-date gains, the TSX Composite seems on track to end its two-week losing streak.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Stock to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could see muted activity with lower volumes today before closing early for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stock Market

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to start investing in Canada? Learn why holding an S&P 500 index fund is the best strategy…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 23

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to Canada’s GDP growth data, TSX investors will closely watch the U.S. consumer confidence numbers on the first…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stock Market

The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

From current momentum to the political climate, several factors can help investors identify the right sectors to invest in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with 5% week-to-date losses, the TSX Composite remains on track to end the second consecutive week in the…

Read more »

how to save money
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 that you can invest and tuck away in a coffee can for a long time? These two quality…

Read more »