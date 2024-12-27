Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks for 2025

Here’s the smart way to go about investing in Canada’s utility sector

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

With the Bank of Canada delivering two jumbo 50-basis-point (0.5%) rate cuts in 2024 to rescue our floundering economy and bail out the federal government’s reckless fiscal decisions, Canadian utility stocks might be catching your eye.

Beyond their defensive, non-cyclical, low-beta nature—making them perfect for recessions—utilities are also typically heavily indebted, for good reason. Thus, as interest rates fall, this could provide a much-needed tailwind to the sector.

Utilities rely on significant capital expenditures to build new infrastructure and expand their rate base, which is how they grow earnings long-term. Since they operate in regulated markets, utilities can only raise rates so much, so this manner of growth is necessary.

While you can pick individual utility stocks, I prefer a more diversified approach with a sector exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, as you’ll see, not all utility ETFs are created equal—choosing the right one matters.

The usual suspect

The largest utility sector ETF in Canada is iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF (TSX:XUT), with $386 million in assets under management.

While it might seem like the obvious choice, it’s not one I’d recommend. The issue isn’t even the 3.91% dividend yield, which is modest but acceptable, or the 0.61% expense ratio, which is a bit steep but typical for the category. My main concern is the concentration.

The top four holdings in XUT make up 22.18%, 16.25%, 11.51%, and 10.39% of the ETF, respectively. This means you’re not really owning the sector—you’re just heavily betting on four companies.

This lack of diversification is risky in a sector like utilities, where climate risk can significantly impact performance. For example, a utility company heavily concentrated in Ontario could face serious setbacks if the province experiences an extreme weather event or policy changes.

Diversification across provinces and types of utilities (like electricity, water, gas, and renewables) is critical to mitigate these risks, and XUT doesn’t really deliver that.

The better alternatives

If you’re looking for better utility ETFs than XUT, I’ve got two options that are far more diversified and tailored to either income or growth.

First up is Hamilton Utilities YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF (TSX:UMAX).

This fund holds an equal-weighted portfolio of 13 Canadian stocks, including the usual suspects in gas, water, and electricity utilities. But it goes a step further, expanding into quasi-utilities like pipelines, telecoms, railways, and even waste management companies. This broader, infrastructure-focused approach adds balance and diversification.

What sets UMAX apart is its high-yield strategy. To boost income, it employs a covered call strategy, selling at-the-money calls on 50% of the portfolio. While this caps some upside, it significantly enhances income generation. As of Dec. 12, UMAX delivers a jaw-dropping 13.91% yield with monthly payouts.

For utility investors who are more focused on growth than income, a great alternative is Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF (TSX:HUTS).

This ETF replicates the holdings of Solactive Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index TR, offering a broader and more balanced approach than XUT.

HUTS skips the covered call strategy and instead uses leverage to amplify returns. By borrowing 25% cash via a margin loan, it operates at 1.25 times leverage, magnifying both potential gains and risks. This approach also increases the yield, which currently stands at 6.89%.

Historically, leveraging the Solactive Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index TR by 1.25 times has delivered strong returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

The real estate market is a ripe investment opportunity. You can invest $1,000 in these REITs and benefit from property…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Did you receive $1,000 in holiday gifts? You could invest this money in these dividend stocks and give yourself small…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how much cash you would need to earn $500 per month in passive income? Here are some…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Is Slate Grocery REIT a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for consistent passive income that lasts, Slate Grocery REIT looks like a strong option. But there are…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Strategies for Investing in Canadian Stocks After a Robust 2024

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Want to invest in stocks but worried about overvaluation or volatility? These ETFs could be ideal.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $254 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks offer high yields near the current levels, making them compelling investments to generate tax-free income.

Read more »

AI-Impact-On-Investment-Economy-ETFs-2024
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about not having enough to create a diversified portfolio, think again. These ETFs provide all that and…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Healthcare Sector: Top Picks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Health stocks offer some of the best growth opportunities out there, and these four stocks could be the best options.

Read more »