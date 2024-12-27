Member Login
Why Hut 8 Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

If cryptocurrency experiences a bigger boom in 2025, then investors will need to keep an eye on this top stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes down to standout areas of the market, cryptocurrency could be a huge winner in 2025. And among the stocks in this field, Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) is positioning itself as a standout contender for the hottest TSX stock in 2025. This Canadian company made significant strides in the cryptocurrency mining industry, particularly with Bitcoin. And it is now expanding its horizons into the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Recent performance

In the third quarter of 2024, Hut 8 reported impressive financial results. The company achieved revenue of $43.7 million, marking a substantial increase from previous periods. This growth was driven by the mining of 234 Bitcoins at an average revenue per Bitcoin of $61,025 – all while maintaining a cost to mine of $31,482, showcasing efficient operational management. Plus, Hut 8 reported a net income of $0.9 million and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.6 million, reflecting its profitability and operational efficiency.

A key factor contributing to Hut 8’s potential is its substantial Bitcoin reserve. As of September 30, 2024, the company held 9,106 Bitcoins in reserve, with a market value of approximately $576.5 million. This significant holding not only strengthens Hut 8’s balance sheet. It also positions it to capitalize on favourable market conditions in the cryptocurrency space.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Hut 8 outlined ambitious plans to enhance its mining capabilities. The company announced an upgrade to its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) mining fleet. That’s expected to increase its self-mining hash-rate by approximately 66%, from the current 5.6 EH/s to around 9.3 EH/s. This upgrade should improve fleet efficiency by about 37%, reducing energy consumption and operational costs. The energization of these new miners is slated for the first quarter of 2025, aligning with the company’s growth objectives.

In addition to hardware upgrades, Hut 8 is expanding its infrastructure. The development of the Vega site is progressing on schedule, with energization expected in the second quarter of 2025. This site is projected to contribute significantly to the company’s hosting capabilities, further boosting its operational capacity and revenue potential.

More to come

Diversifying beyond cryptocurrency mining, Hut 8 entered the AI sector. The company launched its GPU-as-a-Service business through its subsidiary, Highrise AI, securing a five-year agreement with an AI cloud services provider. This strategic move allows Hut 8 to leverage its existing infrastructure to tap into the rapidly growing demand for AI computational services, thereby opening new revenue streams and reducing reliance on cryptocurrency market volatility.

Hut 8’s proactive approach to capital management further underscores its commitment to growth. The company announced a $500 million equity offering aimed at funding operations and expanding its Bitcoin reserves. At the same time, it launched a $250 million share buyback program, demonstrating confidence in its valuation and future prospects.

The company’s strategic partnerships also play a crucial role in its expansion plans. Collaborations with industry leaders, such as BITMAIN for the deployment of next-generation ASIC miners, should enhance Hut 8’s mining efficiency and capacity. These partnerships are instrumental in maintaining the company’s competitive edge in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Bottom line

Hut 8’s combination of strong financial performance, strategic infrastructure investments, diversification into AI services, and effective capital management positions it as a compelling contender for the hottest TSX stock in 2025. Investors seeking exposure to the intersection of the cryptocurrency and AI sectors may find Hut 8’s growth trajectory particularly appealing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

