Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

If you’re looking for dividend stocks offering more potential in the very near future, these two are ones I’d pick up now.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) have both taken a bit of a tumble lately. In fact, both stocks are down 33% as of writing from 52-week highs. Yet that doesn’t mean they’ve lost their charm. In fact, if you look closely, these two TSX-listed stocks might be an opportunity long-term investors dream about. So let’s get into it.

OpenText

OpenText, a heavyweight in enterprise information management, has seen its stock slip recently. Despite this pullback, OpenText’s fundamentals remain solid. The dividend stock offers a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.1. Yet it’s now trading at an attractive valuation relative to its earnings potential. Profit margins are holding steady at 8.4%. Plus operating margins of nearly 20% signal the company’s ability to run a tight, efficient operation. Even during uncertain economic times. For those who appreciate consistent dividends, OpenText doesn’t disappoint. Its forward annual dividend yield of 3.5% at writing provides steady passive income.

Digging into its most recent quarterly performance, OpenText’s revenue over the trailing 12 months came in at $5.6 billion. While there was an 11% year-over-year dip in quarterly revenue, earnings growth stood out, rising 4.3% during the same period. This highlights the company’s ability to control costs and deliver value to shareholders even as top-line revenue faces some headwinds.

Add in robust operating cash flow of $842.8 million and levered free cash flow of $928 million, and OpenText’s financial health looks strong enough to weather short-term volatility. The tech sector has had its share of ups and downs. Yet OpenText’s consistent dividend payments and improving earnings outlook suggest the market may be underestimating its potential. For investors with a long-term view, this could be the ideal moment to scoop up shares at a relative discount.

Lundin

Lundin Mining, on the other hand, offers a very different kind of opportunity but one that’s equally compelling. The dividend stock is currently trading at $12.34, down about 1.5% recently. As a diversified base metals producer, Lundin operates in the ever-cyclical mining industry. The company’s market cap sits at $9.7 billion. And with a forward P/E ratio of 12.9, it’s reasonably valued given its growth potential. Lundin’s operating margin of 24% and profit margin of 6.6% demonstrate the company’s ability to operate profitably despite fluctuating commodity prices. Investors looking for income will also appreciate the company’s forward annual dividend yield of 2.9% at writing – a respectable payout that adds stability to an otherwise volatile sector.

Lundin’s recent earnings report for Q3 2024 painted a positive picture. Revenue came in at $1.1 billion, supported by the sale of 90,069 tonnes of copper at a solid realized price of $4.29 per pound. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $457.7 million, while net earnings attributable to shareholders reached $101.2 million, or $0.13 per share. These numbers reflect Lundin’s ability to capitalize on strong copper prices, which remain a major driver for the company’s bottom line. Lundin’s diversified operations, spanning Canada, Sweden, Chile, and Brazil, give it exposure to a variety of markets while reducing its dependency on any single jurisdiction.

What’s particularly exciting about Lundin right now is its strategic realignment. The recent sale of the Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan mines for up to $1.5 billion represents a shift toward optimizing its portfolio. By offloading these assets, Lundin will free up capital to focus on core projects and explore new growth opportunities in its pipeline. This kind of strategic maneuvering often signals a company preparing for its next phase of expansion. And investors willing to hold for the long haul may reap the benefits. With total cash on hand at $349.6 million and operating cash flow at $1.2 billion, Lundin also has the liquidity needed to execute its plans without overstretching its balance sheet.

Bottom line

Both OpenText and Lundin Mining stand out as solid dividend stocks for investors looking for value in a market where many stocks remain fully priced. While recent price dips might cause short-term concern, for those willing to hold, these companies appear to be setting the stage for future gains. Whether you’re a fan of tech stability or mining momentum, both dividend stocks offer a chance to buy now and reap the rewards later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Contribution Room: Tips for 2025

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can make wise TFSA holdings.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why this TSX "old money" holding company is my pick.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Millionaire Goals: Here’s How Much You Should Save Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can become TFSA millionaires over time with regular monthly contributions and through the power of compounding.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Utility Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As we enter 2025 with economic uncertainties, these two utility stocks could stabilize your portfolio and provide dividend income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Shake

| Jitendra Parashar

Their domestic focus and diversified operations could help these two Canadian stocks continue rising in 2025 and beyond, regardless of…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks should deliver attractive long-term returns.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is one of the top choices going into 2025, with a strong balance sheet, shares climbing, and…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Brookfield stock both offer major earnings and income, plus superb value among dividend stocks.

Read more »